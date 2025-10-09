The TV adaptation of the 'Harry Potter' series on HBO is already in the works, but rumours about who will portray Harry's biggest enemy, Lord Voldemort, continue to spread online.

Also known as the Dark Lord, the name of the actor playing the main nemesis in the book and movie novel based on J.K. Rowling's work has yet to be announced. Yet news around the grapevine claimed that 'He Who Must Not Be Named' could be a 'she' on TV.

Where Did the Female Voldemort Rumours Come From?

The talk about the female Voldemort came out in September, when an X user and Harry Potter insider named Daniel Rictman (@DanielRPK) mentioned that the production staff were auditioning both male and female actors in the series.

While the rumours have yet to be confirmed, a Harry Potter fandom page claimed that fans are already divided about the possibility of having a female Voldemort.

The actor or actress chosen to step into the role will fill in the spot left by Ralph Fiennes in the movie series. Fiennes' interpretation of the Dark Lord is considered one of the highlights of the films.

HBO's Choice

According to the insider's report, the streaming service provider is considering men and women for the role.

Reports claimed that Oscar Award-winning actress Tilda Swinton is one of the actresses considered to play the villain in the upcoming show. The British actress is known for her mysterious aura on screen, making her a good choice if she becomes the next Lord Voldemort.

'She already has that mysterious and powerful screen presence that fits perfectly with the Dark Lord's vibe,' Daniel RPK stated on his social media account.

The 64-year-old actress from London made her mark in experimental films during the 1980s, including 'Caravaggio' in 1986 and 'War Requiem' in 1989. She received several awards and recognitions from different award-giving bodies, like the Teddy Juru Award from Berlin International Film Festival for her work on 'The Last of England' in 1988 and the Best Supporting Actress for Michael Clayton from the 2007 Oscar Awards.

Swilton's camp has yet to release a statement about the actress' possible casting on the 'Harry Potter' TV adaptation on HBO.

Other Casting Speculations

Earlier rumours claimed that Irish actor Cillian Murphy, known for his work on 'Peaky Blinders' TV drama and 2023 film 'Oppenheimer', was also part of the choices for the role of Voldemort.

However, reps for Murphy immediately denied the speculations, claiming that he will not be a part of the HBO drama.

Confirmed Cast Members

'Harry Potter' TV series will feature Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout as the legendary Harry Potter and his best friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

Joining them in the cast are John Lithgow as Professor Albus Dumbledore, Janet MacTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

Other cast members will be announced soon.

HBO is expected to release the name of Lord Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' series. The series is expected to come up sometime between 2026 and 2027.