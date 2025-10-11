Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo and her husband Edward Osefo have been indicted by a US grand jury on multiple fraud charges after allegedly faking a burglary and theft at their Maryland home.

According to court documents filed in Carroll County, 41-year-old Wendy faces 16 counts of fraud, including providing false or misleading information and making false statements to an officer. Her 41-year-old husband, Edward, faces 18 counts for similar offences.

From Reality Fame to Real Trouble

In a Facebook post of Maryland's Carroll County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the couple's home in Finksburg on 7 April 2024 following a report of a burglary and theft. Detectives, however, were suspicious right from the beginning.

The couple told officers they had returned from a vacation in Jamaica and discovered their property had been broken into, claiming that jewellery, clothing, shoes and luxury goods worth more than £150,000 ($200,000) — roughly 80 items in total — had been stolen.

According to court records cited by Variety, the Osefos said their 'bedroom and both closets were ransacked', though neither their security system nor their Ring camera appeared to have triggered any alerts.

Investigators later found out that the couple had returned approximately £15,000 ($20,000) worth of the allegedly stolen items to retailers for full refund. They then filed a claim with an insurance provider for a loss of £337,000 ($450,000) in personal items.

Additionally, detectives found pictures of one of them wearing jewellery that had been reported stolen.

Wendy and Edward were arrested on Thursday, 9 October 2025, after a search warrant was served at their residence. They posted bail and were freed the next day.

A representative for the reality stars said they were back home and doing well. The statement, quoted by NBC News, added: 'They are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from friends, fans, and colleagues.

The Osefos, alongside their legal team, look forward to their day in court. At this time, they respectfully ask for privacy as they focus on their family and the legal process ahead.'

'Wife Swap' Shake-Up

Following the arrests, Variety reported that Bravo had postponed the launch of Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition from 14 October 2025 to 21 October 2025.

The Osefos had been scheduled to appear in the premiere episode, which features a swap between a Real Housewives cast member and an ordinary civilian.

Since their episode has been delayed, Angie Katsanevas of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will replace the Osefos in the October 21st debut of Wife Swap instead.

Wendy has been a part of The Real Housewives of Potomac since Season 5 in 2020. Before her reality TV career, she worked as an academic, serving as a lecturer at Johns Hopkins University until 2024, and contributed as a political commentator for MSNBC and The Hill.

She holds degrees from Temple University and Johns Hopkins, and earned her doctorate in community development and public affairs from Rutgers University.

Her spouse, who makes frequent appearances in the program, is both an attorney and the creator of the Happy Eddie cannabis brand.