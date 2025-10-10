Travis Kelce's night at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour took an unexpected turn when he confused acclaimed director Greta Gerwig with actor Hugh Grant's wife, Anna Eberstein.

The Kansas City Chiefs player's mix-up became the talk of the night after Swift shared the amusing moment during a televised interview.

The 35-year-old NFL star's blunder unfolded in the VIP tent during one of Swift's tour stops, where celebrities and close friends often gather before and after her shows. Among them was Eberstein, a 42-year-old television producer and businesswoman best known for her marriage to actor Hugh Grant. Thinking she was Greta Gerwig, Kelce congratulated her on the success of the 2023 film Barbie, directed by Gerwig, and went on to quote one of its most recognisable lines.

Pointing at Swift, Kelce joked, 'I'm just Ken, too.' The remark drew laughter, but the realisation of his mistake came only later in the evening. According to Swift, Gerwig had also been present in the VIP section that same night, though Kelce assumed she was simply another member of a different group he had been chatting with.

Taylor Swift Reveals The Story

Swift recounted the incident during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday evening. The Grammy-winning singer, aged 35, told viewers that Kelce was unaware of his error until after the show had ended. His reaction, she said, was a mix of disbelief and embarrassment once he discovered that the woman he had been speaking to was not the Barbie director.

The story added a humorous twist to what has already been a high-profile year for the couple. Swift and Kelce's relationship has often blended moments from the sports and entertainment worlds, with their public appearances frequently making headlines. This latest anecdote, shared by Swift, quickly spread across social media.

Hugh Grant's Connection To The Eras Tour

The confusion also revived memories of Hugh Grant's own experience at the Eras Tour earlier in 2024. The 65-year-old Notting Hill actor attended Swift's London performance in June 2024, accompanied by Eberstein and their eight-year-old child. Four months later, in an interview with NME published in October 2024, Grant revealed that he and Kelce had ended the night sharing tequila shots.

Grant later posted about the encounter, praising Swift for her hospitality and the scale of her production. 'Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots),' he wrote. The message, which ended with a playful mention of his daughter, quickly went viral.

Swift responded directly, writing, 'As a long time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture.' The exchange highlighted the unexpected friendships formed around the tour, while adding to Swift's growing list of light-hearted viral moments.

A Moment To Remember

For Kelce, the case of mistaken identity has joined the growing collection of stories linking the sporting world to Swift's pop phenomenon. His confusion between Gerwig and Eberstein, though short-lived, provided a moment of humour that fans and media outlets alike were quick to share.

As of 10 October 2025, neither Grant nor Eberstein has commented publicly on the incident.