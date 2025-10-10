Fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba are eagerly awaiting news on Infinity Castle Part 2, but as of October 2025, Aniplex and Ufotable have yet to announce an official release date. Distribution partner Crunchyroll confirmed that the studios have 'not yet decided' on release dates for Parts 2 and 3, though they have expressed 'urgency' to continue the project. The lack of clarity has sparked renewed fan speculation across social media about when the sequel could reach cinemas.

Infinity Castle Trilogy Confirmed

The Infinity Castle arc has been officially confirmed as a three-part cinematic adaptation, continuing the story following the Swordsmith Village arc. The first film, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – Part 1: Akaza Returns, premiered in Japan on 18 July 2025, with an international release on 12 September 2025.

The film marked another milestone for the franchise, earning widespread praise for its animation and emotional depth. The Demon Slayer series remains a global box office powerhouse, consistently ranking among the highest-grossing anime titles worldwide. Its success has only heightened expectations for the remaining instalments of the Infinity Castle trilogy.

Studios' Cautious Wording Fuels Speculation

Aniplex and Ufotable have kept their communication deliberately vague. During promotional interviews, Crunchyroll representatives reiterated that 'partners have not decided on specific release dates' but emphasised that discussions are ongoing, as reported by Screen Rant. This comment has become a central talking point in fan communities.

Fans interpreted this statement as a sign that production is in its early to mid-stages. The phrasing has generated intense online debate, with many speculating whether the studios are holding back details to align with strategic marketing or major anime events later in the year.

Rumours Point to 2027 and 2029 Timeline

While no confirmed schedule exists, unverified rumours circulating across fan forums and anime news sites, according to the same report by Screen Rant, suggest that Infinity Castle Part 2 could arrive in 2027, followed by Part 3 in 2029. These projections are based on Ufotable's past production pace and the studio's meticulous approach to visual quality.

However, neither Aniplex nor Ufotable has endorsed these dates, and all reports remain speculative. Industry observers note that large-scale anime films typically require two to three years of production, particularly when created by a studio known for its exacting standards and hand-drawn animation techniques.

Production Timeline Shaped by Quality Standards

Ufotable has earned a reputation for its high production values, with each Demon Slayer release setting new technical benchmarks for anime cinematography. The studio's emphasis on detailed visual storytelling often results in longer production cycles.

A theatrical-first strategy also affects release timing. As with Mugen Train and the Swordsmith Village arc, Ufotable prioritises cinema screenings before making films available on streaming platforms. Reports indicate that Infinity Castle Part 1 may not reach streaming services until 2026, which aligns with the studio's continued focus on cinematic exclusivity.

Box Office Success Ensures Continuation

Despite the absence of a confirmed release window, Infinity Castle Part 1's strong box office performance guarantees the continuation of the trilogy. The film has become one of 2025's top-grossing releases, reinforcing the franchise's cultural and commercial impact.

Sony and Crunchyroll, who oversee international distribution, have expressed enthusiasm for bringing the remaining films to global audiences as soon as production schedules allow. Industry insiders suggest that Aniplex and Ufotable are balancing commercial demand with their commitment to animation quality.