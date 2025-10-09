The announcement of Bad Bunny as the next Super Bowl half-time performer has triggered a furious meltdown among MAGA supporters, who are now demanding the deportation of the Puerto Rican superstar.

The singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has made history as the first male Latin artist to lead the iconic half-time entertainment. However, the decision has been met with widespread criticism, including from President Donald Trump.

The vitriol against Bad Bunny intensified after he used his platform on Saturday Night Live (SNL) to embrace his heritage and mock the controversy. His performance has now become a flashpoint in the ongoing culture wars, with critics launching outlandish accusations and drawing bizarre comparisons.

Deportation Demands and Bad Bunny's U.S. Citizenship

MAGA supporters have not held back in voicing their opinions on social media, accusing the artist of being anti-American and demanding his removal from the United States.

One basher wrote on X: 'Bad Bunny is a Trump hating anti - ICE activist who doesn't even sing in English.' The user then issued a warning to the NFL, asking: 'Are you ready to Bud Light the Super Bowl... Who's with me.' Another user simply stated: 'Bad Bunny has 4 months before he is deported.'

However, Bad Bunny's loyal fans swiftly countered the attacks, pointing out a critical legal detail that renders the deportation calls both baseless and 'racist.' Puerto Ricans are, in fact, U.S. citizens.

One supporter fiercely wrote: 'Hey @NFL, Bad Bunny is now being threatened with deportation by Trump's Nazi ICE Gestapo — who seem to have no idea that Puerto Ricans are American.' The user concluded that the 'hate, racism, and bigotry of this fascist authoritarian regime needs to be answered.'

Bad Bunny's Defiant SNL Monologue

Bad Bunny addressed his half-time confirmation and the resulting controversy during his appearance on SNL, delivering a defiant and proud message that switched between English and his native Spanish.

He began the monologue in English: 'I'm really excited to be doing the Super Bowl, and I know that people around the world who all love my music are also happy.' Switching to Spanish, he then spoke directly to his base: 'Especially all the Latinos in the entire world and here in the United States.'

He described the opportunity not as a personal win, but as a victory for his community: 'More than an accomplishment of mine, it's an accomplishment for all of us, demonstrating that our hard work in this country will never be taken away from us or erased.'

The star then directly mocked his critics, speaking English again as he jokingly warned: 'And if you didn't understand what I just said, you have four months to learn!'

Bad Bunny's Taunt Against Fox News

The singer saved a final swipe for Fox News during his monologue. He began by expressing his joy: 'I'm very, very happy, and I think everybody is happy about it.' He then sarcastically added: 'Even Fox News.'

This was immediately followed by a spliced montage of clips showing various Fox News hosts praising the Latin artist and jokingly saying: 'Bad Bunny is my favorite musician and he should be the next president.'

Viewers praised Bad Bunny for his performance and handling of the controversy, with one fan simply writing on social media: 'bad bunny so good at this.'

The overwhelming wave of criticism has only served to solidify the superstar's place as a cultural icon, demonstrating his dedication to his language and community in the face of political hostility.

Will the controversy continue to escalate as the Super Bowl draws closer, or will the artist's historic performance quiet the anti-immigrant calls?

IBTimes UK has reached out to Bad Bunny for comments.