The wait is finally over. After years of anticipation, Saitama is punching his way back onto our screens with the premiere of One-Punch Man season 3. For fans eager to know exactly when and how they can dive back into the action, we have all the details on the episode 1 release date, time, spoilers, and where to watch.

Release Date and Time

Mark your calendars: One-Punch Man season 3, episode 1, is officially scheduled to premiere in Japan on 12 October 2025, at 11:45 PM JST, as confirmed by Screen Rant.

For viewers in the United States, this translates to an early start at 7:45 AM PT and 10:45 AM ET. New episodes are set to be released weekly every Sunday, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the fall anime season.

Where to Watch the Premiere

In the United States, the first episode will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. International fans can tune in on Crunchyroll, though availability may vary depending on the region.

For audiences across Europe and Asia, the series will also be broadcast on Bilibili and several local platforms, including Catchplay, Sony Yay, and Vidio. While there is no confirmed Netflix release yet, past licensing patterns suggest it could be added in select regions at a later date.

Episode 1 Spoilers: A Recap Before the Chaos

Those expecting the new season to dive straight into fresh battles will have to wait just a little longer.

The first episode will function as a recap special, designed to bring viewers up to speed. It will focus on summarising the most pivotal fights and character arcs from season 2, particularly Saitama's confrontations with the Monster Association and Garou's rise as the 'Hero Hunter'.

While it serves as an ideal entry point for returning fans, the true continuation of the story begins with episode 2 on 19 October, which officially launches the Monster Association storyline.

What Comes Next: The Monster Association Arc

Anticipation is already building for what follows the recap.

The Monster Association Arc is widely considered one of the manga's best, promising a significant tonal shift from comedic hero antics to darker, more complex confrontations.

The story is set to feature large-scale conflicts between the formidable Class S heroes and an army of terrifying monsters, pushing every character to their limit. Garou's transformation into a full-fledged antihero is expected to be a major focus, alongside Saitama's ongoing existential boredom.

With J.C. Staff returning to helm production, longtime fans are also hoping the animation quality will match, or even surpass, the spectacular benchmark set by the first season.

Don't miss a single punch! Follow IB Times UK for continuous coverage of One-Punch Man season 3.