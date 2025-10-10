Five months after parting ways, Romeo Beckham has reignited talk of unfinished feelings after fans noticed he 'liked' a series of bikini photos shared by his ex-girlfriend Kim Turnbull. The subtle online gesture, spotted in early October, immediately set off speculation that Beckham is still keeping tabs on his former partner.

A Subtle Instagram Gesture

Turnbull, 22, posted sun-drenched photos from what appeared to be a luxury getaway, posing poolside in a patterned bikini with a simple sun emoji as the caption. The images quickly racked up likes, but one in particular, Beckham's, stood out to fans who wasted no time reacting.

Comments under the post ranged from playful teasing ('Romeo's still watching') to affectionate humour ('you can't blame him'). Others defended the interaction as harmless, calling it a friendly nod between exes.

While neither Beckham nor Turnbull has addressed the buzz, the attention underlines how even the smallest gestures from members of the Beckham family rarely go unnoticed online.

The online chatter came roughly five months after their breakup was first reported in June 2025. At the time, People described the split as amicable, with sources close to the pair saying both wanted to concentrate on their own careers. Neither Beckham nor Turnbull has publicly addressed the October Instagram moment, but the reaction underlines how even the smallest interaction from Beckham attracts wider attention.

Their Relationship and Breakup

Beckham and Turnbull began dating in 2022 and were together for nearly three years. Compared with his earlier romance with model Mia Regan, this relationship was notably more private, though they were occasionally photographed at fashion shows and public outings. Turnbull, daughter of British artist Tim Turnbull, is a model and DJ who has worked with London-based designers and appeared at fashion week events in Paris and London. She is also listed on Models.com and has built an Instagram following that blends art, design, and fashion.

Their separation became public in mid-2025. Shortly after the news broke, Beckham shared a cryptic Instagram Story mentioning 'unnecessary lies,' which drew widespread attention but offered no clear explanation. He has avoided speaking about the breakup since, leaving fans to piece together the story through social media activity.

Romeo Beckham's Public Profile

Now playing football with Brentford's B team, Beckham is steadily building his career in sport. But as the second son of David and Victoria Beckham, his private life is followed almost as closely as his progress on the pitch. His relationships inevitably make headlines, and his time with Turnbull ensured their names were frequently linked.

Turnbull, meanwhile, has continued to focus on her modelling and music career, attending industry events and collaborating with designers.

For Beckham, the October Instagram'like' was a reminder of how closely his every move is scrutinised. Whether it was a casual gesture or something more, the fact that such a small interaction became news illustrates the unique level of attention attached to his name.