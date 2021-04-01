It's hard to find teenagers who haven't watched Star Wars, DC movies, or the Harry Potter series. Surprisingly, Millie Bobby Brown who is best known for playing a supernatural character is one of them.

In a recent interview with MTV News's Josh Horowitz, Millie Bobby Brown confessed that watching iconic supernatural movies is not really her thing as she is more of a classic romance movie kind of person. She said: "So I haven't watched a Marvel film, ever, and I've never watched a DC film. News, I know. It's not (my thing) but I'm open to it."

"I've just never been like 'Oh I'm going to put on this film.' I'm more into like The Notebook, let's put on some romance films. I'm not crazy on that because I think I'm in it. I'm doing that stuff already, I want to see stuff that's real," she explained.

The 17-year-old actress also shared that she is among those who get stares upon revealing that they have never watched a Harry Potter movie. She said: "I've never watched Harry Potter. I have so many friends that just look at me and they're like 'How?' and I'm like 'I don't know.'"

Instead, she revisits old Hollywood romance movies, like her most recent watch was the 2004 film "Closer" starring Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Julia Roberts, and Clive Owen.

Brown is currently busy filming for season four of her hit Netflix series "Stranger Things." The actress who plays Eleven in the sci-fi horror television series says she is also not ready for it to end like many other fans.

"Stranger Things is, I get emotional even talking about the end, because the end to me I don't want to think about it. This is like my home. When I go and do a movie it's like 'All right I'm gonna go home to Stranger Things, this is where I belong," Brown said.

The teen star may not be interested in watching Harry Potter movies, but her fans are definitely interested in seeing her in it. A YouTuber's deepfake video of her replacing Emma Watson as Hermoine Granger has recently gone viral.