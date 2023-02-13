"Minecraft Legends" is an upcoming spinoff of the iconic block-building survival game, "Minecraft," and is also developed by Mojang. What makes the upcoming title even more interesting is that it is more of a strategy game and more action/adventure-focused than the original game. Here's what you need to go about the upcoming game.

'Minecraft Legends' release date, platforms

Thankfully, players won't have to wait for long to get their hands on the new game. The "Minecraft Legends" release date is on April 18, 2023.

While Microsoft already acquired Mojang, the good news is that "Minecraft Legends" would still be launching on multiple platforms. The game will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, according to digital trends. The game will also be on Xbox Game Pass on day one so subscribers can get play the game basically for free.

'Minecraft Legends' gameplay

Players will find themselves on a procedurally generated map filled with resources that are necessary to help them in their fight against their attacking enemies, the Piglins, according to NME.com. Going around the map is a lot easier as players travel using a mount.

The game will feature the same blocky graphics one can find in the original "Minecraft" and "Minecraft Dungeons." Unlike its predecessors, however, "Minecraft Legends" is all about strategic combat.

"Inspire unexpected friends to form valuable alliances and lead them in strategic battles to protect their home," the official Minecraft Legends reads. "Take the fight to the piglins before their Nether corruption devours the Overworld!"

'Minecraft Legends' multiplayer

The multiplayer mode in "Minecraft Legends" will be available in both cooperative and competitive. It can be played with two teams of up to four players. In randomly created planets, they can create and engage in battle with mob armies.