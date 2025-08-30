A young boy named Victor has been hailed as a hero after shielding his friend during the Minneapolis shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School last Wednesday.

The gunman, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, opened fire during a back-to-school Mass, killing two children and injuring at least 17 others before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities confirmed they are investigating the attack as a potential hate crime and act of domestic terrorism.

Victor's Courage Amid Gunfire

Ten-year-old survivor Weston Halsne described how Victor threw himself on top of him as shots rang out inside the church.

'My friend Victor... saved me though. Because he laid on top of me. But he got hit,' Halsne told reporters.

As reported by local station FOX 9, Victor's act of bravery likely protected several classmates when he shielded Weston during the attack. Both Victor and his sister were wounded and are now recovering, while their family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover escalating medical expenses.

Children Lost in the Attack

Two pupils were tragically killed during the shooting. Eight-year-old Fletcher Merkel was remembered by his family as a child who loved fishing, sports, and cooking. His father lamented that the family would 'never be allowed to hold him, talk to him, play with him' again.

Ten-year-old Harper Moyski was described by relatives as joyful and kind. Her family has called for improved mental health support and stronger gun control laws to ensure her death is not in vain.

Shooter Identified as Robin Westman

Authorities named the attacker as Robin Westman, a former pupil at Annunciation and the child of a church employee. Investigators reported that Westman fired through stained-glass windows while families and teachers gathered for the service.

Police found anti-Catholic messages etched on weapons and writings posted online, including a manifesto referencing previous mass shootings.

Officials revealed Westman had an obsession with extremist themes and violent ideology, confirming a hate crime and domestic terrorism investigation are ongoing.

Community and Religious Leaders React

The shooting drew swift condemnation. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said 'thoughts and prayers' were insufficient, calling for bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Governor Tim Walz lowered state flags to half-mast and deployed officials to support schools. Citywide vigils, led by Archbishop Bernard Hebda, offered prayers, while Pope Leo XIV expressed solidarity.

Bishop Robert Barron called the slain children martyrs of faith, criticizing officials who dismissed prayer.

As reported by ABC7 Chicago, communities far beyond Minneapolis showed support. In Elgin, Illinois, Principal Matt DeBoer, an alumnus of St Edward Central Catholic High School, led the local community's response.

Elgin residents held a moment of silence at a school football game and collected letters and shirts to express solidarity.

Gun Reform Debate Reignited

The Minneapolis shooting has reignited national discussions on gun reform and school security. Families of victims and lawmakers have renewed calls for universal background checks and red-flag laws to prevent firearms from reaching dangerous individuals. Advocates emphasize the urgent need for enhanced mental health services in schools.

Victor's story of courage has spread widely. Dubbed the 'Minneapolis Shooting Victor,' his selfless actions symbolize bravery amid tragedy and hope in the face of senseless violence.