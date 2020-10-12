Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child in August 2020. Since then, the couple has been enjoying and talking about becoming parents.

While they have not been very active on social media, the couple does send out an update every now and then for their fans. However, they have not yet shared their baby's photos and fans have to wait to see her.

Over the weekend, the "Lord of the Rings" actor took to Instagram to share a photo of him at the gym. One can see a sweat patch in the shape of a heart after the workout session. Hello! magazine notes that his picture got his fans excited who urged him to share the photo of his baby Daisy Dove Bloom.

"And waiting for a Daisy picture," a follower wrote in the comments section.

"Where's Daisy's photo?" said another.

"Please can you show us a photo of Daisy?" asked others.

"Katy and Daisy. How are they?" wrote another.

Perry and Bloom have been very discreet about the information they share on social media since the birth of their baby. However, the 43-year-old English actor shared an update with daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Appearing on her show on Wednesday, Bloom revealed that he first thought Daisy was a mini version of himself. And she has got "Smile" hitmaker's blue eyes. "It was funny because when she first came out I was like, 'Oh, it's me! It's a mini-me. And then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which was perfect," he told Ellen DeGeneres on a virtual interview.

He went on to gush about his baby. He even dished out her nighttime routine. Daisy is apparently sleeping through the night and Bloom is chanting to calm the baby. As noted by the publication, he "chants" the Buddhist mantra to the baby that helps her settle down. And "she loves it" so much that he is "winning the daddy points."

"She is [sleeping through the night] it's always a process, she's now sleeping from 9pm-7am which is incredible, it's a blessing," Bloom said. Daisy happens to be Bloom's second child. The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador shares a nine-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.