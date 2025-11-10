Ahtisa Manalo is no longer just a frontrunner in the 2025 Miss Universe competition; she is in a league of her own. The Philippine bet has achieved a stunning clean sweep, dominating every single official fan voting category, according to the latest data.

This overwhelming public support comes just days after the established beauty pageant observer Missosology named her the definitive number one contender for the crown. Manalo is now in the rare position of leading both the expert picks and the popular vote, solidifying her status as the one to beat in Thailand.

The 'Breaking News' voting update, released at 1 AM on 11 November, shows an unprecedented level of support for the Filipino beauty queen. She has not just topped all eight categories; she has created massive leads in the most critical ones.

Ahtisa Manalo Demonstrates 'Total Domination' in All Fan Votes

The latest voting data reveals the sheer scale of Ahtisa Manalo's support. In the crucial 'People's Choice' category, she has amassed 101,000 votes, giving her a commanding 23,000-vote lead over her nearest rival from Cambodia, who sits at 78,000.

This trend continues in the 'Beyond the Crown: Beauty with a Purpose' poll, where Manalo's 47,000 votes more than double the 24,000 votes for Vietnam's candidate.

Her dominance is absolute across the board. She leads 'Most Photogenic' with 26,000 votes to Mexico's 18,000, 'Most Beautiful People' with 10,000 to Vietnam's 7,000, and 'Best Skin' with 11,000 votes, narrowly edging out Indonesia's 10,000.

Even in traditionally tighter races, Manalo remains on top. She leads 'Best Evening Gown' (5,000 votes), 'Best National Costume' (5,000 votes), and 'Miss Congeniality' (6,000 votes), holding off strong challenges from Mexico, Bangladesh, and Indonesia. This clean sweep of all eight categories is a powerful testament to her global appeal.

Missosology Ranks Ahtisa Manalo as the Clear Frontrunner

This overwhelming fan support provides hard evidence for what pageant experts have been saying for weeks. On 7 November, Missosology released its fifth and final 'hot picks' list, placing Ahtisa Manalo firmly in the number one spot.

The pageant platform praised her for being in perfect form, noting she possesses an undeniable aura and palpable confidence. The observers highlighted her story of persistence, depth, and national pride as key factors that make her stand out. They also noted that a victory for Manalo would carry a symbolic weight for the nation's pageant culture.

While Missosology acknowledged that this year's edition includes many strong candidates, they concluded that, for now, Miss Philippines is definitively leading the pack.

Rounding out the expert's top five were Colombia's Vanessa Pulgarin at number two, followed by Croatia's Laura Gnjatovic, Puerto Rico's Zashely Alicea, and Thailand's Praveenar Singh.

With 122 candidates vying for the Miss Universe 2025 title, Ahtisa Manalo has secured the critical momentum from both fans and experts. The only question remaining is if this staggering support will carry her all the way to the crown at the finals in Thailand on 21 November.