Candace Owens clarifies her statement involving Turning Points USA to Charlie Kirk's murder in September. The American political commentator doubles down on her claim that TPUSA is involved in a cover-up in Kirk's assassination. However, she stressed that she didn't say that TPUSA Chief of Staff Mikey McCoy murdered Kirk.

Candace Owens Doubles Down On Claim TPUSA Is Engaged In Coverup

In the ​​Charlie Ripped A Hole In Reality episode of Candace Owens' podcast, she addresses the various issues and takes on her controversial statement involving TPUSA to the assassination of its late co-founder, Charlie Kirk. Owens called out the organisation for being 'emotionally manipulative' after she questioned their involvement in what happened to Kirk.​

She claimed that TPUSA seemingly wanted her to 'pretend to be an idiot' and not question them for changing their story about the assassination multiple times. Owens felt that TPUSA is dismissing her after several outlets reported that she blamed its Chief of Staff, Mikey McCoy, in Kirk's murder.​

'I didn't say that Mikey murdered Charlie Kirk,' Owens explained. 'I said Turning Point is engaged in a cover-up because that is literally, that is the only reason that people lie.'

'I didn't say that Mikey murdered Charlie Kirk,' Owens explained. 'I said Turning Point is engaged in a cover-up because that is literally, that is the only reason that people lie.'

Candace Owens said in another podcast episode that McCoy made a call following Kirk's shooting, and she found it 'quite strange'. Per Owens, she asked McCoy who he was on the phone with, but the latter did not respond, which only made it all the more 'weird' for Owens.​

'If that was me... I would instantly hit back... Here's my call log. Here's who I was on the phone with,' Owens said.

Candace Owens is now calling into question TPUSA's Chief of Staff, Mikey McCoy's, behavior leading up to, and immediately following, Charlie Kirk's shooting.



Mikey, surprinsingly, puts his phone up to his ear 0.834 milliseconds after Charlie is shot and immediately…

Did TPUSA Change Its Story About Charlie Kirk's Murder?

When Charlie Kirk died after being shot while speaking at an event in Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, TPUSA released a statement announcing that Kirk had been murdered. The organisation also stressed that the late TPUSA co-founder had received thousands of threats when he was still alive.​

Although TPUSA has considered Kirk being murdered, and there are no publicly visible retractions or revisions in its statements, Candace Owens seemingly suggests that things aren't as they seem. She claims that TPUSA has been lying and that's because they are trying to conceal something.

'There is no other reason to lie unless you're covering something up,' she says.

Owens accused TPUSA of their accounts on Kirk's death. She, however, clarified that she wasn't saying they murdered Kirk, but they probably lied because they were 'more concerned with your Christian Zionist donors' and faced 'pressure from your Jewish donors.'

Candace Owens Has Made Several Claims About Charlie Kirk's Death

The outspoken commentator Candace Owens has been known for her boldness. She has already made several scathing remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassination.

For instance, she roasted FBI Director Kash Patel for a lack of transparency. Owens is also not convinced that Tyler Robinson, the man charged with Kirk's murder, is the real culprit. Instead, she called out the federal government for allegedly 'lying about absolutely everything other than the fact that it is is gun.'

​