For months, the Standard format of Magic: The Gathering has been caught in a stranglehold. A single, dominant strategy known as 'Viven Cauldron' choked the competitive scene, leaving players frustrated and calling for a change. That change has finally arrived.

On 10 November, Wizards of the Coast, the game's publisher, confirmed a sweeping list of bans across multiple formats. The long-awaited update dismantles the top deck and signals a major reset for competitive play.

Why This Final Fantasy Hero Broke Magic: The Gathering

At the centre of the controversy was Vivi Ornitier, a crossover character from the beloved video game Final Fantasy IX. While many cards from the Final Fantasy set were powerful, players found counters for most of them, but Vivi was a different story.

His reign of terror is now over, as he is officially banned in Standard. Though this troublesome hero is still legal in other formats like Commander, his removal from Standard was seen by many as a necessary step.

The Vivi Ornitier card begins as a 0/3 Legendary Creature. His power comes from his abilities. Each time his owner casts a non-creature spell, Vivi gains +1/+1 and deals 1 damage to an opponent. This alone can quickly create a formidable threat.

However, the ability that pushed him over the edge was his mana generation. A player could tap Vivi to add red or blue mana equal to his current power.

This created a devastating loop: cast a spell, increase Vivi's power, use that increased power to generate more mana, and then cast even more spells. He was an unstoppable engine of damage and resources, and his synergy with other cards made the Viven Cauldron deck too consistent and powerful for the metagame.

How The Ban Hammer Reshaped More Than Just Standard Magic: The Gathering

While Vivi was the headline, he was not the only card banned from Standard. Proft's Eidetic Memory and Screaming Nemesis were also removed, completely dismantling the 'Viven Cauldron' deck. These major changes are intended to breathe new life into a format that many players felt had become stale.

Other formats also felt the impact of this significant shake-up. Legacy was hit particularly hard, with Entomb and Nadu, Winged Wisdom, both banned.

The loss of Entomb is a massive blow to 'reanimator' strategies, which have been a cornerstone of the format for years. Of Nadu's ban, the official announcement simply stated, 'Nadu, well, is Nadu'.

Pioneer now prohibits Heartfire Hero, and Pauper players will no longer face High Tide. This was welcome news for some, with one player expressing relief: 'I won't have to suffer through turn 4 wins and turns that last for 20 minutes anymore'. Modern, Vintage, and Timeless were the only constructed formats to escape the bans.

Several cards were also pre-banned in Arena-specific formats due to their introduction in the Arena Powered Cube.

What Do Players Think About The Magic: The Gathering Shake-Up?

im glad they're banning this because of all the mono-red cards in standard this one is like the most no-fun allowed mf of all time lol. i hate this thing pic.twitter.com/eVYcvcITEw — Fron (@NARFNra) November 10, 2025

Vivi's time in the sun has come to an end, along with a slew of other bans. Prepare your weekly MTG decks now. Read the full article here: https://t.co/fFSgibaOvP pic.twitter.com/dIFckAe8aA — Boar's Hat Gaming (@boars_hat) November 10, 2025

The November 10th MTG ban list has officially dropped!! 🚫



All banned cards for all formats can be found in the image below 👇



To nobodies surprise we will no longer be seeing Vivi in standard 🧙‍♂️#MTG #TCG #Ban #Standard #Legacy #Pauper pic.twitter.com/AgjFMQtgLE — OG-Wan (@ogwancannobi) November 10, 2025

The community's reaction has been largely positive, as these bans came after months of pressure from casual players and professionals alike.

Prominent Hall of Famer Luis Scott-Vargas had warned in August that Vivi's dominance could hurt Standard participation, a fear many felt was being realised.

With Standard's most oppressive deck now gone, the hope is that creativity and deck variety will return. Players are already theory-crafting new strategies to fill the power vacuum.

All eyes are now on how the metagame evolves. The next banned-and-restricted announcement is scheduled for 9 February 2026, giving the community time to see whether this reset successfully brings players back to the table.