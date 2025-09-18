After the highly sudden and controversial exit of Molly Qerim from ESPN's First Take, a curious development almost concurrent to it has left fans questioning the network's future. It is being reported that rising star Malika Andrews has secured a new multi-year deal with ESPN, fuelling speculation about whether she could eventually fill Qerim's shoes.

Molly Qerim's Surprising Departure

Molly Qerim has been synonymous with First Take since she took over hosting duties in 2015 and had a solid run with it for a decade. On the show she was known for balancing the fiery exchanges between Stephen A. Smith and a rotating cast of analysts that appeared on it, and hence she became a steadying presence on one of ESPN's flagship programmes.

Recently, Qerim confirmed on her social media that she was walking away from First Take and leaving the network altogether. This came almost out of nowhere for the viewers of the show . Reports indicated she turned down an offer to extend her contract with ESPN, allegedly choosing instead to close this chapter of her career despite her being one of the faces of ESPN in many ways. Qerim herself showed great emotion about leaving and her social media post explained how honored she was to host the show, and also thanking fans and co-workers for their support over nearly two decades at ESPN.

Malika Andrews Secures Her Future

Now comes the interesting part of this dramatic exit. Almost simultaneously, ESPN announced a major new deal for broadcaster Malika Andrews. She has already become one of the most recognisable faces in the network's basketball coverage. ESPN viewers would be familiar with her as she hosts NBA Today, NBA Countdown and other NBA related shows.

ESPN has reached a multi-year extension with Sports Emmy Award-winning host & reporter @malika_andrews pic.twitter.com/v1JkXzvESX — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 16, 2025

So if reports are accurate then it seems like the contract not only secures her long-term future with the company but also expands her role across ESPN. While her exact role details are not released as of this writing, it is reasonable to presume that she will take on additional reporting duties, further solidifying her presence across both studio shows and live broadcasts that could also see her take on First Take.

Once the big news broke, Andrews responded with enthusiasm, as she recalled her rapid rise and the significance of the new deal with ESPN. She claimed on social media that time has flown since the launch of NBA Today, adding that she was excited to continue with ESPN and Disney family. Her comments were widely interpreted as a sign she intends to be one of the network's most prominent figures for years to come and this could mean she is the one who replaces Qerim.

Speculation About a Replacement

If we get to the crux of the drama, the timing of Andrews' contract extension, announced just as Qerim revealed her exit, has inevitably led to a lot of speculation. Could Andrews be the natural successor on First Take?

Officially, ESPN has not positioned her as a replacement and reports suggest that Andrews will remain focused on basketball, the sport that has defined her career at ESPN which she herself alluded to in her social media post. Yet fans and media analysts cannot ignore the optics. Securing Andrews at the same moment Qerim departs suggests ESPN is reinforcing its stable of female anchors while ensuring its most visible personalities remain tied to long-term deals. So Andrews may not take over First Take, her profile ensures she will be mentioned in any conversation about the network's top hosting jobs.

The Road Ahead

In many ways, the speculation itself underlines ESPN's current challenge which is keeping fans engaged not only with the games but also with the personalities who frame them as fans like to have a favorite analyst when it comes to sports. For now, ESPN is keeping its options open it seems. Andrews will continue leading the NBA coverage, while the search for Qerim's replacement quietly unfolds as of this writing.