The coronavirus fear has made its way to the Monaco royal family, who cancelled their annual Rose Ball for the first time since it was started in 1954, as a preventive measure against the deadly pandemic.

The glamorous annual ball was scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 21, but has now been postponed indefinitely. A statement on the Rose Ball website read: "Due to the stricter precautionary measures related to COVID-19, we are forced to postpone this event. We will schedule a new date depending on how the situation develops."

The Rose Ball has been held every year since Princess Grace of Monaco, formerly Hollywood actress Grace Kelly established it in 1954. The royal family continued organising the ball even after Grace's premature death in a car accident in 1982. This year's event was to be the 66th Rose Ball.

The ball, held in the Salle des Etoiles of Monte-Carlo Sporting, raises funds for the Princess Grace Foundation, which supports people and children in need by developing humanitarian and philanthropic projects. Prince Albert II, his wife Princess Charlene, and sisters Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie are regular attendees at the ball along with the younger members of the royal family.

This year's ball was supposed to be themed on Indian film industry -- Bollywood, with the curation of the show led by Christian Louboutin. Until last year, famed fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld worked as the artistic director of the ball, a post which he held from 1999 until his death. He was also a close friend of Princess Caroline of Hanover, daughter and eldest child of Grace Kelly who organises the ball. He was honoured at the event last year after his death in February, reports Hello!

Monaco's royal family is not the only royalty that has been affected by the virus scare. The British royal family has been taking certain precautions to avoid the spread, while the Swedish royal family cancelled a dinner reception at the Stockholm Palace earlier this month in light of the virus outbreak. The disease also led to the postponement of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium's upcoming state visit to Italy.