Prince Albert II of Monaco and his daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi stepped out together at the Hollywood for the Global Ocean Gala at Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday. Jazmin looked gorgeous in a spaghetti strapped blue sequinned gown.

Prince Albert was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication to global conservation, including the planet and oceans, Just Jared reports. The prince looked dapper in simple black suit complete with a bow tie. The photographs of the awards night was shared by Jazmin Grace Grimaldi on her Instagram.

He was introduced and honoured on stage by Uma Thurman. "I am deeply honored to be presented with this lifetime achievement award and be welcomed at this outstanding event. This determination to take action and the ambition to change the world with knowledge and intelligence are the most valuable assets we have today," said Albert, while accepting the award.

He also thanked the guests for wholeheartedly participating in the auction. Other celebrities attending the event included Sharon Stone, Michelle Rodriguez, Robin Thicke, his fiancée April Love Geary.

Jazmin was first catapulted into the spotlight at the tender age of 14, when Prince Albert officially recognized her as his daughter. The 27-year-old has stayed out of the public eye and managed to lead a relatively normal life in New York City.

However, her priority has always been getting to know her famous father and build a relationship with him. After her father welcomed twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella with his wife Princess Charlene in 2014, Jazmin has been keen to bond with Albert.

In a 2015 interview with Harper's Baazar, Grace Kelly's granddaughter opened up about her relationship with her dad and how Monaco's royal family welcomed her.

"I can't wait to be a sister to them and watch them grow up. They have these beautiful, big blue eyes – and they are both already so well behaved!" Jazmin said. Her mother Tamara Rotolo is a California native.

"I wanted that moment to connect with my father, to get to know him and to have him get to know me. Not having had that figure around, I missed that. It's wonderful that it happened when it did, and we've been enjoying a great relationship ever since. This is my first interview, my first time going public. It's delicate, but I think I'm ready to step out and share my story a little bit further," she added.