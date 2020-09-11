Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco, the two children of royal couple Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, have resumed their studies after a holiday with their family.

The Monaco royal court marked Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella's return to school by sharing an adorable picture of the royal twins on the Palace's official Facebook page. The heart-warming snap which showed the siblings in uniform, with Gabriella touching her brother's face as he looks towards the other children around them, was captioned: "Back to school for Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella."

The royals had previously been featured in a picture shared by their mother Princess Charlene on her Instagram account in July. Alongside a picture of the duo in their swim attire at a beach, the Olympian swimmer wrote: "Happy holidays."

The location of the picture wasn't mentioned, but according to a report in Hello! magazine, the family-of-four enjoyed their summer holiday in Calvi, a town on the northwest coast of Corsica.

The family had travelled to the island as Charlene had to take part in the annual Water Bike Challenge 2020, which is organised by her charity The Princess Charlene Foundation of Monaco. The new sporting challenge under which participants had to sail from Calvi to Monaco in a minimum time on water bikes was held to raise awareness about the less polluting means of transport and the care of the oceans.

The foundation established by the princess in 2012 also fights against drowning on a global scale with its programmes such as "Learn to Swim" and "Water Safety".

Charlene recently attended another sports event. She joined her husband Albert at the 107th Tour de France in Nice last week, during which she also made a style statement with her unique face mask.

Though face masks have become essential amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Monegasque royal didn't let it interfere with her fashion. She wore a Joker-inspired face mask which featured the quote "Why so serious," made famous by Heath Ledger's Joker in "The Dark Knight." The 42-year-old also debuted her new mini fringe hairstyle on the occasion.