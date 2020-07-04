Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple shared two pictures to celebrate the occasion. Their royal wedding in July 2011 made headlines across the world.

The Prince's Palace released a photograph of the couple posing together in front of a beautiful sunset over the sea, Hello reports. The photographs were clicked by Eric Mathon. Monaco's head of state opted for a casual look in a navy and white floral shirt and white trousers, while his wife wears a burnt orange draped dress with a turquoise statement necklace.

In the second photograph, the royal couple was joined by their five-year-old twins Princes Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The family-of-four sit on a wooden bench in front of the same sea view. Jacques cuddles up on his mother's lap, while Gabriella smiles as she sits between her parents and brother.

Earlier, on St. John's Day, the Royal Palace released another family portrait of Albert and Charlene and their children taken at the Prince's Palace. Jacques, who is the heir apparent to the Monegasque throne, was dressed smartly in a white suit, matching with his father. Gabriella looked adorable in a white dress with flared sleeves and a matching headband. Charlene opted for a black button-up dress and styled her blonde locks in a pretty intricate braid.

The Monegasque royal tied the knot at the age of 53, with South African Olympic swimmer Charlene Wittstock. The couple had a civil ceremony on July 1, 2011 in the Prince's Palace Throne Room, for which the bride wore a pale blue custom Chanel jumpsuit. For the religious ceremony, the next day, Charlene looked gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder Armani Privé silk duchesse wedding dress.

The three-day wedding celebrations began with a concert by the Eagles and ended with a lavish reception. Guests at the wedding included members of the Monaco royal family and Prince Edward, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Naomi Campbell and others.