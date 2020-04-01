Prince Albert II of Monaco has won his battle against novel coronavirus, two weeks after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 illness.

The Prince's Palace of Monaco announced the news through a press release on Tuesday, and said Prince Albert II is declared "cured and in good health."

The statement added that the doctors who have been following the sovereign since he was diagnosed with the virus have now allowed him to end his quarantine period, reports Monaco Tribune.

With the end of his quarantine period, Prince Albert can join his wife Princess Charlene and twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. However, the 62-year-old will continue to follow social distancing and self-isolation norms while remaining in contact with the Monaco government and close collaborators.

"He will soon join his family and continue to observe the period of confinement while remaining in close contact with his government. His Highness once again reminds the people of Monaco of the importance of scrupulously respecting confinement measures and limiting contact with others. Rigorous compliance with these rules will help stop the spread of coronavirus," the statement read.

In an earlier conversation with People, the reigning monarch had spoken about his diagnosis with the respiratory disease that has claimed thousands of lives across the globe and noted that he has to be extra careful with the illness as he struggled with pneumonia two years ago.

"My symptoms are flu-like, but it feels like a pretty mild case. I've a slight fever, not really that bad. A little bit of a cough. I'd a runny nose the first few days that was the first sign. I've felt a little stuffed up but that's it. I have to be careful because of my recent medical history fighting off pneumonia a couple of years ago," the father-of-two had said.

The head of the princely House of Grimaldi had also denied infecting Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, who was diagnosed with the disease two weeks after attending an event in London with Albert. Speaking to RTL Radio, the Monegasque royal clarified: "I was at a roundtable for his foundation, but we never shook hands. I was at the other end of the table, way far away. We nodded hello to one another, so I don't think I can really be accused of contaminating him," adding that Charles "had a number of other opportunities to catch it."