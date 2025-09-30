A fleeting camera shot during Monday Night Football has set social media on fire, and it had nothing to do with the Miami Dolphins' plays. Instead, the spotlight landed on Hall of Famer Jason Taylor and his wife Monica, who became an instant viral sensation after fans dubbed their on-air exchange a 'Coldplay moment'. Monica, previously known mostly in sports circles, is now drawing wider attention for her career, philanthropy, and growing public presence.

Jason Taylor's Viral 'Coldplay Moment'

During the Dolphins' clash with the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium, the broadcast panned to a VIP box, showing Jason Taylor and his wife Monica in what looked like a private embrace. Monica appeared to sit briefly on Jason's lap before quickly moving away as the cameras lingered.

Social media erupted, with users comparing the moment to viral Coldplay concert clips, where audience members are spotlighted mid-embrace, often in awkward fashion. One fan joked, 'Did Jason Taylor just get Coldplayed?' while another teased that Jason looked ready to explain himself on live television.

Though fleeting, the clip drew millions of views across platforms, cementing Monica as a trending figure overnight.

Who Is Monica Taylor?

While the viral clip introduced Monica to many, she has long been a familiar face in South Florida. Monica Laurent Taylor, formerly a Miami Dolphins cheerleader from 2013 to 2017, met Jason through the team before the pair began dating. They married in August 2020 after a year-long engagement and later welcomed a son, Jordan, in July 2021.

But Monica is far more than an NFL spouse. She is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and mother who balances her public image with a focus on family and community.

Age, Career, And Net Worth

Monica Taylor is in her early 30s and has carved out her own professional path. She is the founder and creative director of Monuit, a women's sleepwear and lifestyle brand blending style with comfort. According to her company's website, she channels her passion for fashion and wellness into empowering women through design.

Her estimated net worth, while modest compared to Jason Taylor's NFL fortune, is reported to be in the six-figure range thanks to her entrepreneurial ventures, brand partnerships, and philanthropic roles. Combined with Jason's estimated $25 million net worth, the Taylors stand as one of Miami's most recognisable power couples.

Life Beyond Football

Beyond business and family, Monica plays a central role in the Jason Taylor Foundation, serving as its Vice President. The charity is dedicated to supporting underprivileged children across South Florida, offering educational programmes and opportunities for youth development.

In this way, Monica and Jason extend their influence well beyond the football field, ensuring their viral fame translates into real-world impact. While the internet may remember the playful 'Coldplay moment', those close to the Taylors know them best for their generosity, drive, and enduring partnership.