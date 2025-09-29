Lewis Hamilton has shared his heartbreak after his beloved dog, Roscoe, passed away 'in his arms' on Sunday evening following a battle with illness.

The 40-year-old Ferrari driver announced the news on Monday, just days after revealing the 12-year-old bulldog was in a coma and fighting for his life. Roscoe, who was diagnosed with pneumonia in April, had recently suffered a recurrence.

'The Hardest Decision Of My Life': Lewis Hamilton's Heartbreaking Tribute

In an emotional post on Instagram, Hamilton described the painful decision to say goodbye.

The Formula One champion wrote: 'After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe. He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend.'

Hamilton went on: 'Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together. Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have. It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet.'

The British racing driver concluded: 'Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return. Thank you all for the love and support you've shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel. He died on Sunday evening, 28th September in my arms.'

A Famous Face In The F1 Paddock

Roscoe, adopted by Hamilton in 2013, was a well-known figure in the F1 paddock, frequently accompanying the driver to races. Bulldogs generally have a lifespan of eight to 10 years, making Roscoe an old dog at 12.

Hamilton said of the bulldog in May: 'He's 12-and-a-half years old, so he's an old boy. He had pneumonia, but he's fine now. But definitely, this is a time where every time I get a text message from the lady who's looking after him, my heart stops for a second. You know, what's next? I really want to try and bring him to Silverstone and take him to Monza and cheer him up.'

Roscoe had his own personal Instagram account with 1.3 million followers. Hamilton, who was absent from an F1 tyre test in Italy on Friday due to Roscoe's condition, is expected to return to his Ferrari for this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

From High Hopes To Another Disappointment

Meanwhile, Hamilton has highlighted the key areas where Ferrari must improve after another disappointing weekend at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The seven-time World Champion has voiced frustration with the car's handling, stating he is still not fully confident when attacking under braking.

The Scuderia entered the weekend with assurance following Hamilton's commendable performance in Monza, where he secured sixth place after starting from tenth on the grid. Free practice significantly enhanced that optimism, with Hamilton achieving the fastest time in FP2, followed by teammate Charles Leclerc in second place.

However, the team's promise unravelled in qualifying. Hamilton experienced another disappointing exit in Q2, while Leclerc's early accident in Q3 relegated him to a 10th-place starting position.

In the race, Hamilton executed another recovery drive to secure eighth place, with Leclerc closely trailing amidst a team orders miscommunication intended to facilitate a position swap. The Italian marque once again failed to realise the potential indicated during the early part of the weekend.

Lewis Hamilton 'Not 100% Confident' In The SF-25

Subsequent to the race, Hamilton explained the limitations of the SF-25 that are hindering his ability to be aggressive in overtaking manoeuvres.

Hamilton explained: 'I think there's still some improvements to make in terms of how aggressive I can be. The car has been quite snappy, so still not 100% confident under braking when I'm attacking on the brakes.'

The F1 champion added: 'In the last race, I was, but in this race, didn't feel it so much with the setup that we ended up having. It's kind of crazy, because we've been progressing yet we've not had results, really in the last few races. But there's not like no progress so I think we're able to do a good weekend and a good result.'

As Lewis Hamilton mourns the loss of his 'angel' dog Roscoe after making the 'hardest decision' of his life, he also faces significant challenges on the track. With the F1 champion admitting he is 'not 100% confident' in his new Ferrari, all eyes will be on his return to the cockpit for this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.