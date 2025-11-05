In a game-changing turn for the UK housing market, Nationwide's aggressive mortgage rate cuts to 3.64 per cent mark the lowest fixed rate mortgages since September 2022. Amid falling interest rate cuts, this move ignites hopes for homebuyers and remortgagers alike, potentially revitalising stagnant property chains across the nation.

As major lenders slash rates, average UK mortgage deals dipped below 5 per cent in November. First-time buyers now eye sub-4 per cent options, signalling a possible revival in affordability and buyer confidence.

Nationwide's Bold Rate Reductions Ignite Competition

On 4 November 2025, Nationwide Building Society announced rate reductions of up to 0.25 percentage points across its fixed-rate mortgage range, effective from 5 November. The standout offer targets home movers with at least 40 per cent deposit, providing a market-leading two-year fix at 3.64 per cent with a £1,499 fee—the lowest such rate since Liz Truss's mini-Budget triggered market turmoil in 2022.

This move undercuts rivals like Barclays' 3.73 per cent deal with a £899 fee and NatWest's brief 3.71 per cent top spot. 'We have moved to some of the cheapest rates seen since the 2022 Budget, especially for those looking to buy a new property,' said Justin Moy, managing director at EHF Mortgages.

Aaron Strutt of Trinity Financial noted, 'Nationwide has acted very quickly to undercut most of its competitors and bring out the cheapest two-year fix...' Over the past 10 days, HSBC, Barclays, NatWest, Halifax and Santander have slashed rates, some twice, in response to Bank of England base rate cut expectations.

Four major lenders initiated this mini price war ahead of the autumn budget, heightening lender competition. As @MortgageStrat posted on X, 'Nationwide trims prices by up to 0.25% with lowest rate at 3.64%'.

Benefits for First-Time Buyers and Remortgagers

First-time buyers stand to gain significantly from Nationwide's sub-4 per cent products, with those offering 10 per cent deposits securing a 4.35 per cent two-year fix. Home movers with 15 per cent deposits access 3.99 per cent rates, while three-year fixes drop to 3.75 per cent with a £999 fee. For a typical £200,000 mortgage over 25 years, the 3.64 per cent rate equates to £1,016 in monthly repayments, easing affordability pressures.

Remortgagers also benefit, as Nationwide extends cuts to existing customers. Five-year fixes now sit at 3.84 per cent for 40 per cent equity holders. 'The lender has lowered most of its fixed rate mortgages which is very welcome news both for homebuyers and those needing to remortgage soon,' Strutt noted.

With average rates below 5 per cent for the first time since September 2022, remortgaging activity surges as one in six homeowners plans to relocate. Carlo Pileggi, Nationwide's head of mortgage products, stated, 'We're making rate cuts across the majority of our fixed rate mortgage range...'

Broader Impacts on the UK Housing Market 2025

The mortgage rate war promises a 10 per cent rise in purchase lending to £148 billion in 2025, driven by improved affordability and gradual base rate reductions to 4 per cent by August 2025. House prices grew 1.3 per cent year-on-year to September 2025, the slowest since April 2024, as buyers exercise caution ahead of the budget.

Experts predict further cuts, with sub-4 per cent deals proliferating and potential 3-3.5 per cent averages by 2026. Michelle Lawson of Lawson Financial called it a 'bonfire bonanza for borrowers with more rate cuts coming from the big guns as a last drive for business before the year end.' Santander's earlier sub-4 per cent launches helped spark this competitive wave.

As rates stabilise below 5 per cent, the UK housing market edges towards recovery, though budget uncertainties remain. Strutt warned, 'If you do have a mortgage offer out... double check that the lender isn't offering a better deal before it is too late.' The frenzy underscores lenders' final push before year-end.