KEY POINTS Newly leaked prison emails suggest Ghislaine Maxwell is receiving special privileges at FPC Bryan, a minimum-security Texas prison.

Maxwell's lawyer condemned the publication of the emails, calling it 'tabloid behaviour'.

Lawmakers are investigating whether Maxwell's move to a lower-security facility violated Bureau of Prisons policy.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex offender linked to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, is once again at the centre of controversy, this time over leaked prison emails suggesting she is receiving preferential treatment inside a minimum-security Texas facility.

According to emails obtained by NBC News and the House Judiciary Committee, inmates at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Texas have alleged that Maxwell enjoys privileges far beyond those of the average prisoner. One message claimed that her meals were hand-delivered rather than prepared by fellow inmates.

'They are even delivering her meals to her and no inmate is allowed to prepare her meals,' one email read.

Congressional Scrutiny Over Prison Privileges

The revelations have sparked a congressional probe into whether Maxwell, who was moved to FPC Bryan earlier this year, is benefiting from special treatment. The facility, located in a quiet residential neighbourhood and housing around 635 inmates, is typically reserved for non-violent offenders.

Emails between inmates also expressed fear of being transferred to higher-security prisons for even mentioning Maxwell in conversations or correspondence. Some described her as receiving 'more care and attention than anyone else' at the camp.

While the US Department of Justice has declined to comment, FPC Bryan's warden, Karen Hall, who began her career at the prison in 1994, has not responded to media enquiries.

Maxwell's Direct Access to the Warden

The emails also revealed that Maxwell maintains direct communication with the warden, including assistance with legal matters. In one message to her lawyer in September, she wrote:

'Her creative solution was that you EM/scan it to her and she will scan back my changes! Of course that is fantastic as it saves days and days.'

Patrick McLain, a Dallas criminal defence lawyer who has represented women at FPC Bryan, said such access is highly unusual. 'That's a rare occurrence,' he said. 'It would be like the head of a large corporation regularly having contact with people on the assembly line.'

Lawyers Push Back on Privacy Concerns

Maxwell's lawyer, David Oscar Markus, criticised the publication of her emails. 'There's nothing journalistic about publishing a prisoner's private emails, including ones with her lawyers,' he said. 'That's tabloid behaviour, not responsible reporting.'

Her brother, Ian Maxwell, also condemned the leaks, calling them 'personal and private by their very nature'. He said that if the messages were sent to reporters and Congress without permission, they were 'stolen and leaked without authorisation'.

Growing Tension Among Inmates

Fellow inmates have voiced anger at Maxwell's arrival, saying it has disrupted daily life at the prison. McLain said one of his clients, Julie Howell, was transferred after criticising the alleged privileges. 'It's made their lives all topsy-turvy,' he said.

Local residents have also protested her transfer. Raequel Rogers, a co-organiser of the Brazos Valley Community Coalition, said: 'We want a better prison system for all, but why is she being shown privilege when there are others trying and putting in the work who don't get moved here?'

Background and Continuing Controversy

Maxwell, a former socialite and daughter of British media tycoon Robert Maxwell, was convicted in 2021 of aiding Epstein's sexual abuse of minors. She was transferred from a Florida facility to FPC Bryan after a lengthy appeal process.

She has continued to attract public scrutiny, particularly after the US Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal in October, leaving a potential presidential pardon as her last legal hope. Following that ruling, Donald Trump told reporters he would 'have to take a look' at whether to consider clemency.

Inside prison, Maxwell has reportedly adapted to her new environment and even commented on current events. In one email, she wrote: 'What an interesting sentence for Diddy! Hmm,' referring to rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs's 50-month prison term.

But as scrutiny grows, her transfer and apparent privileges raise broader questions about fairness within the US prison system, and whether one of America's most notorious inmates is still living above the rules.