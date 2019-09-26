Elayne Stanley was having an argument with her eldest daughter when the family's two dogs attacked her. Efforts by neighbours to stop the attack was futile. Police had to shoot one of the dogs and confiscate the other. Paramedics were unable to save Stanley from bleeding out after the attack.

Stanley and her daughter, Louise, were in their Widnes, Cheshire home when the two American Bulldog type dogs, DJ and Billy, attacked the mother. Louise ran to her neighbour's house to ask for help. Bev Hall, the family's neighbour had been friends with Stanley for over 22-years. When Louise went to Hall's house, she and her partner rushed over to help.

The trio tried to make loud noises to get the dogs distracted from the attack. The vicious attack continued until the police arrived. The police had to shoot DJ and managed to tranquilize and capture Billy. Billy had been taken to a shelter, where he will be under observation before his fate is decided. If Billy is deemed to be too violent, he might be euthanised.

Stanley's partner, Paul Leigh, was named as the owner of the dogs by the neighbours. Daily Mail reported that Leigh denied ownership of the dogs. Leigh claims that Stanley had the dogs since they were puppies and that they belonged to her. He also stated that the dogs had never shown any kind of aggressive tendency before. The attack came as a shock. He hopes that the police investigation will reveal why the dogs ended up mauling Stanley.

BBC's Defenders UK shared the story of a toddler who was mauled by her neighbour's five dogs. Sandra McKevitt was in the yard with her family when the five dogs broke through the fence to enter her family's yard. McKevitt's family members were able to run to safety but she was cornered with her two-year-old niece, Ella. According to The Sun, McKevitt tried to keep the dogs from reaching Ella. The two-year-old survived the mauling but will be permanently scarred by the attack.