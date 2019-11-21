It looks like Motorola has hit it big with the new Razr and the tech industry has been talking about it since its debut. Despite Samsung being the first to release a smartphone with a flexible display, the Lenovo-owned company was able to present a superior concept. Since foldable screens are more susceptible to wear over time, experts are coming up with new ways to improve durability. Motorola, on the other hand, seems to have successfully come up with a way to keep its display virtually crease-free.

Right now, the only major brands that are offering smartphones with foldable display technology are Motorola, Samsung and Huawei. Meanwhile, tech journalists have been given some hands-on time with Razr, Galaxy Fold and Mate X. After evaluating the nuances of each handset, the latter two quickly developed a crease near the hinge. However, even after undergoing multiple opening and closing motions, the clamshell foldable's touchscreen remains smooth.

Then there is the issue with the hinge, where a noticeable gap takes shape. This is more noticeable on the Galaxy Fold, but the Mate X also has one albeit a little smaller. Now, this is where the Razr shines, because, upon folding, reviewers claim there is no visible space between the two sections. As illustrated by a report from CNet, the answer lies in the folding mechanism engineered by Motorola with the help of Lenovo.

This innovative component allows the flexible screen to remain taut when open but cleverly hides a gap to let the screen bend around when it is closed. There is just enough wiggle room to accommodate the natural curve of material, which prevents creases from forming on the panel. This is made possible by a spring mechanism that works in tandem with steel plates affixed behind the display to dynamically move the components around.

In a related report, Samsung recently presented a concept on stage that shows a foldable smartphone with a clamshell design. Sources imply that it might be the rumoured Galaxy Fold 2. It remains to be seen how the company's engineers will address the crease, but the Motorola Razr is clearly ahead of the game. So far, the only downside is the small battery capacity.