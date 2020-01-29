After years of manufacturing mid to budget-range smartphones, Motorola is finally moving back up to the more premium segment. In 2019, the Lenovo-owned manufacturer made a huge comeback after it debuted the new Razr. Armed with a flexible display, nostalgic elements, and proprietary technology, the handset is positioned to be a big hit among consumers. Now, a recent rumour seems to be true after all, as benchmark testing results listed a Motorola Edge+ model.

Phone Arena notes that renowned industry insider Evan Blass hinted at an unannounced mobile phone from Motorola. Just like its clamshell foldable cousin, it appears to be another Verizon exclusive likely slated for a 2020 release. The data comes from Geekbench, which lists the upload date as Monday, January 27, which is fairly recent.

Last year, at the 2019 Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, Motorola president Sergio Buniac gave an overview of what the company plans to do in 2020. He apparently confirmed that the brand plans to release more high-end smartphones. Despite being categorised as a flagship device, the Razr is only equipped with a Snapdragon 710, which is not even 5G-ready. The Motorola Edge+ on the other hand, looks like is ready to face off with whatever the competition has to offer.

The details of the benchmark listing are suggesting that it might be packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC along with 12 GB of RAM. This makes it compatible to Verizon's 5G networks as the chipset is only being sold as a set with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. There is no word if the company plans to come up with modular accessories similar to the Moto Mods from before.

Aside from learning about its processor, the rest of the features still remain unknown. One source claims that the Motorola Edge+ will use a hole-punch module to hold its front-facing cameras. Since imaging is now big, consumers can expect top-notch sensors on board. Meanwhile, there is talk that the battery life will be on par with the company's previous models. Those who are planning to get the new Razr might want to consider waiting for this new flagship phone.