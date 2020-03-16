Keeping up with its commitment to release more flagship handsets in 2020, supply chain insiders leaked details about the Motorola Edge+ smartphone. Unlike its foldable offering that debuted last year, it sports a conventional form factor. Now, just like the trend followed by almost every mobile phone manufacturer, a mid-range version is reportedly in development. Leaked renders of the device were posted online and shows that the design is similar, but the specifications are different. Sources are calling it the Edge and it is supposedly compatible with 5G networks.

A notable feature of the more premium model is the curved "Waterfall" display. As such, Motorola seems eager to also equip its mid-tier model with the same technology, as detailed by Android Central. While both might appear visually the same, it's the internal components that will stand out. Despite the hype surrounding the 2020 Razr, shortly after its release came reports regarding the questionable durability of its flexible display. Moreover, the prohibitive costs cannot justify the specs that come with it.

Meanwhile, the rumoured Motorola Edge will allegedly pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC. Unlike its more powerful 865 cousin, the silicone boasts an integrated 5G modem. This will be accompanied by a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The images available on social media show that its 6.67-inch curved display boasts a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Additionally, its 25-megapixel forward-facing camera is housed within a hole-punch cutout set on the lower right of the screen.

Just like the high-end variant, the renders show a triple-camera model with a vertical configuration. Judging by the space just above the LED flash a laser auto-focus or depth sensor is possibly included. The three sensors are speculated to be a 64-megapixel main, a 16-megapixel wide-angle, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. Insiders are likewise hinting that the ring surrounding the Motorola emblem on the back is LED illuminated.

The fingerprint sensor is likely the under-display kind while the two speakers produce stereo audio in landscape mode. Powering the Motorola Edge is a 4,500 mAh battery to last more than a day of usage. Finally, it can be seen that the 3.5 mm headphone jack makes a return.