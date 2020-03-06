Last year, right after the official debut of the new Razr, Motorola made an announcement regarding its plans for the near future. At the 2019 Snapdragon Summit, company president Sergio Buniac assured consumers that there will be more flagship-grade smartphones in 2020. In contrast, despite the prohibitive price point of its clamshell foldable, the specifications were notably mid-range at best. It seems that the manufacturer is living up to its commitment as leaks reveal more about the upcoming Edge+.

The specifications are far from final, but insiders believe that these are what Motorola will likely go with. Starting with the design, the previous models before the Razr were considered uninspired. Industry analysts even suggested that the Lenovo-owned brand should switch to a more modern design in order to compete with other brands.

PhoneArena describes a waterfall display with sharp curves on each side. Moreover, the bezels on the top and bottom are quite slim, but just enough to house an earpiece in a horizontal trip above its display. This is possible because instead of a notch, the handset uses a hole-punch cutout for its secondary camera. The dimensions provided by sources reveal that the Motorola Edge+ measures 161 mm x 71.3 mm x 9.5 mm.

Meanwhile, its rear section shows triple-camera module arranged in a vertical configuration. The specifications for the sensors were not available as of this writing, but it will likely sport a high-resolution main, an ultra-wide, and a telephoto camera. The dual-LED flash is positioned on the right side of the bottom two shooters while a ToF or laser autofocus sensor sits above it.

Another fancy feature indicated by the rendered images is the Motorola emblem on the back of the device. The ring around the logo appears to be illuminated by an LED. It could be used for notifications when the handset is facing down.

According to a press release from Verizon -- the exclusive carrier for Motorola smartphones in the United States – the Edge+ will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. This will make it compatible with 5G networks most like with both sub-6 GHz and mmWave frequencies. The 5,170 mAh battery should give it enough power to last a day or more. The smartphone is expected to launch next month.