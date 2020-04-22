There is a notable resurgence of interest in Motorola after it introduced the revamped Razr. It even managed to draw interest away form the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The clamshell foldable was initially only available in black followed by a blush gold colourway shortly after its release. Earlier this year, the supply chain sources hinted that a new flagship smartphone with a traditional candy bar form factor was in development. Now, a leak supposedly confirms the pricing and specifications of the Edge Plus with mmWave support ahead of its debut.

Originally, the official reveal was scheduled for Wednesday, at 12 p.m ET. The Verge points out that key information surrounding the aforementioned device was included in a blog post that was accidentally published ahead of the online launch event. Interestingly enough, it allegedly confirmed most of the speculated details shared by industry insiders months ago.

The Lenovo-owned brand has been releasing low-cost and midrange handsets only prior to the Razr. However, at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019, Motorola executive Sergio Buniac assured consumers that it will produce more premium-tier devices in 2020. The Edge Plus seems to fit the category with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which enables 5G connectivity. The smartphone will be a Verizon exclusive and will be compatible with its mmWave networks in select locations.

According to a report from The Verge, pricing starts at $1,000 for the base model. For its price point, the Edge Plus packs a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Similar to most flagships in its range, the screen aggressively curves on each side. These sections will purportedly have special functionality that can be used to launch specific apps. Users can likewise toggle this feature on and off for convenience. It was also indicated that a 3.5 mm headphone jack will be integrated.

Storage size starts at 256 GB, but it was not specified if there would be other variants beyond that. To ensure that everything runs smoothly, the processor is paired with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. When it comes to imaging, the Motorola Edge Plus will sport a triple-camera configuration. These include a 108-megapixel primary, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide, and 8-megapixel telephoto. For selfies, there is a 25-megapixel forward-facing camera. Powering the handset is a 5,000 mAh battery.