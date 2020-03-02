2019 was the year when foldable smartphones finally became mainstream products. Samsung led the way with the controversial Galaxy Fold review units followed by the official launch in September. Huawei likewise followed with the Mate X, while Motorola ended the year with the new Razr. Nevertheless, Xiaomi made a huge impact when it debuted the Mi Mix Alpha and its controversial wraparound display. What was thought to be just a fancy concept turns out to be a noteworthy flagship handset that might see a global release soon.

According to the supply chain sources, small-scale production for this premium mobile phone started late last year. Xiaomi initially announced that it would come out for the Chinese market around December 2019, but did not provide an estimated international retail date. In fact, several industry analysts suggest that the Mi Mix Alpha might just be a piece of vapourware.

However, in a report published by The Verge, Xiaomi recently collaborated with renowned tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee (known to his fans as MKBHD). In 2017, he was also one of the first people to showcase the controversial Hydrogen One smartphone from RED. Now in his latest video, a prototype version of the Mi Mix Alpha finally makes an appearance.

Brownlee pointed out that the review unit he was provided was still a work in progress and that the software was still buggy. Therefore, the release date and pricing are technically still up in the air as of his short review. As advertised by Xiaomi, the handset indeed sports a flexible Super AMOLED screen that covers the entire frame save for a thin ceramic strip that houses its three cameras.

In addition to the remarkable wraparound display configuration, it is no slouch when it comes to imaging performance. It is armed with a 108-megapixel main, a 12-megapixel telephoto, and 20-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Thanks to its unique display arrangement, there is no need for a secondary camera since the rear section can turn into a viewfinder when needed.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha review unit was equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC mated to a 12 GB RAM. Meanwhile, internal storage is listed at 512 GB with no memory card expansion slot available. The wraparound display is covered with scratch-resistant glass and the frame uses titanium alloy. Finally, a 4,050-mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging, rounds out its specifications.