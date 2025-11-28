YouTube superstar MrBeast has admitted his YouTube videos are not doing as well as he'd like. The content creator, whose YouTube channel MrBeast is among the most-subscribed channels globally, has broken his silence amid rumours that he is 'falling off.'

MrBeast's videos are still doing well, with each garnering millions of views. However, some feel that his star power is diminishing because his highest-viewed entry this year has only 221 million views, well below last year's. In response, MrBeast has promised to improve his content next year.

MrBeast Apologises For His YouTube Content

For several months, MrBeast's fans noticed that his YouTube content, although still racking up millions of views, had struggled to surpass the 221 million views it had reached nine months ago. According to TikToker Dylan Page, people have started to notice this, sparking rumours that he is 'falling off.'

The news reached MrBeast, who responded on social media. Page was shocked when the content creator, born Jimmy Donaldson, admitted the observation was correct and even apologised for it.

'After some reflection, I just want to say I think some of our newer YouTube videos haven't been as good as I wanted,' MrBeast wrote on X, formerly Twitter. I apologize. Ya boy is going to go into ultra grind mode and make the greatest content of my life in 2026. Promise.'

Fans Rally in Support

Shortly after MrBeast's post on X, his fans rallied to support him. One suggested that he should not be 'tough' on himself because his videos were still 'great.'

MrBeast responded that he appreciated what the fan said. Then, he doubled down on his promise to deliver better content next year, saying, 'I'm going to take this stuff to a whole new level.'

Several were also amazed by how MrBeast responded to the challenge. 'Love the mindset of Mr.Beast,' one user wrote. 'Always striving to perfect his craft. Keep it up Jimmy'.

Marcus Burelius also credited MrBeast for admitting the drop in quality of his videos, because, according to him, most creators would never react the same way. Due to his attitude, MrBeast is 'still number one' for him and he encouraged the YouTuber to continue doing what he does.

​Some also suggested why his recent content was not as appealing to his audience. One said he had 'drifted' from what initially attracted his followers to his videos. Another felt they were 'too optimized for retention.'

Why Are People Losing Interest in MrBeast's Recent Videos?

MrBeast is known for offering extreme challenges with huge cash prizes. His content usually includes unexpected twists that keep viewers engaged.

However, some have grown disconnected from his content over the years. Two years ago, one fan posted on Reddit, saying, 'MrBeast isn't the same anymore.'

The Redditor claimed there were many conversations among other users finding MrBeast 'boring.' According to them, one possible reason was the quality of the production.

Years ago, his content made them feel like he was filming with friends. However, lately, they suspected that the crew was not as excited. His old content was less expensive, but it was raw and easier for the audience to connect with.

Also, the Redditor felt that MrBeast had become a brand and was more concerned about how his videos would reach the audience, unlike before, when he just filmed everything.

Several agreed that the behind-the-scenes offered a different vibe. It made them giggle, and they missed it. However, they did not find the recent videos as funny. Others felt that his recent content lacked the entertainment and charm they once had.

MrBeast seems committed to addressing these concerns as he looks toward 2026, promising to deliver better content as fans long for a more raw form of entertainment.

