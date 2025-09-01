With MrBeast's channel being built on a foundation of massive, eye-popping giveaways, the thought of them ending seems almost impossible. Yet, with a new CEO at the helm and a clear push to cut back on spending, questions are being raised about the future of his videos.

Will the era of giving away private islands, real-life chocolate factories and millions of pounds really be coming to an end?

The New Era of 'Beast Industries'

MrBeast has become famous for his incredibly expensive giveaways, often spending mind-blowing amounts of money on prizes like Teslas and Lamborghinis for his videos. However, the new head of his company, Beast Industries, is now re-evaluating this strategy.

MrBeast just hired a new Chief Operating Officer for his holding company: Jeffrey Housenbold



Jeffrey is a former SoftBank Vision Fund managing partner who backed companies including DoorDash and took Shutterfly public as CEO in 2006 - The Information



Until now, MrBeast has typically bought the items he gives away, such as drinks, workout gear and numerous Teslas, at their full retail price. Under the direction of its new CEO, Jeffrey Housenbold, Beast Industries is now seeking to obtain these products at no cost or at a reduced rate.

A Shift from Extravagance to Profitability

The company believes that many brands will be eager to supply them, knowing their products will be showcased in a video by the world's most famous YouTuber. To achieve this, an eight-person brand partnerships team has been created.

'My goal is to make everything we do profitable', Housenbold told Business Insider in an interview. Housenbold, who came on board at Beast Industries in May 2024 and was named CEO in September of that year, has been conducting a thorough review of the company's financial operations.

Additionally, a source close to the business shared that the company has renegotiated its advertising contracts, increased its ad rates, and is exploring the use of artificial intelligence to reduce costs wherever possible.

Can the Magic Survive the Balance Sheet?

MrBeast rose to online fame by creating elaborate videos that mix impressive spectacles with acts of charity. He's also known for investing huge amounts of his own money to bring his creative ideas to life.

'I lost tens of millions of dollars on that show', he mentioned on a podcast earlier this year, referring to his Amazon competition series, 'Beast Games'.

“I lost tens of millions of dollars on that show”



This strategy has made him the top star on YouTube, but it has also been costly. According to a leaked fundraising document from early 2025 that Business Insider obtained, Beast Industries incurred a loss last year, primarily due to substantial spending on media.

From 'Crazy' Giveaways to Corporate Strategy

Now that MrBeast has secured funding from investors and significantly expanded his company, he is starting to implement more traditional business strategies.

The leaked document projected that these adjustments, along with other elements, would make Beast Industries profitable this year. It's not known if those projections have been revised since the deck was created.

However, the main challenge for Housenbold and his team is to make the company profitable without losing the very thing that makes MrBeast's videos so special.

Ultimately, the big question remains: can the brand, built on a foundation of 'crazy' spending and generosity, survive a shift towards corporate profitability? Only time will tell if a more business-like approach will dim the magic, or make it more sustainable for the future.