Lancashire Police urgently seek a multi-name fugitive in a chilling hunt for a 32-year-old drug and violence suspect linked to brutal GBH assaults and a knifepoint robbery, as Preston communities brace for safety threats amid rising violent incidents.

Imtiaz Hussain, evading capture since July 2025 with aliases Imran, Immy, Amtiaz, and Haroon, embodies the scourge of court failures and drug matters plaguing Accrington and Preston links.

This do not approach warning underscores Lancashire Constabulary's crackdown on serious organised crime, where Crimestoppers tips could shatter the silence on local fugitive hunts and bolster 2025 crime stats reductions.

The Elusive Suspect's Profile and Aliases

Lancashire Police describe Imtiaz Hussain, aged 32, as 5 feet 9 inches tall, slim build, with brown eyes and short black hair; last sighted sporting a thin black moustache and chin hair, though he has sported a full beard previously. Born in Accrington with strong ties to Preston and London, this multi-name fugitive answers to Imran, Immy, Amtiaz, and Haroon, complicating identification efforts in violent incidents probes.

Authorities emphasise his dangerous nature, urging the public to avoid direct contact during this Lancashire Police wanted operation launched on 5 November 2025. British Intel alerted followers on X: 'Police are urgently trying to locate Imtiaz Hussain, 32, wanted in connection with a series of violent incidents... He is considered dangerous – do not approach. Call 999 immediately if you see him,' posted on 4 November 2025.

Such aliases fuel fears in Accrington suspect circles, mirroring broader 2025 trends where drug court failures enable evasion, per Lancashire Constabulary reports.

🚨🇬🇧 POLICE HUNT VIOLENT SUSPECT IMTIAZ HUSSAIN



Police are urgently trying to locate Imtiaz Hussain, 32, wanted in connection with a series of violent incidents.



🔴 Linked to two Section 18 assaults and a knife-point robbery.

🔴 Failed to attend court on a drugs charge.

🔴… pic.twitter.com/VjnwCF2Y7J — British Intel (@TheBritishIntel) November 4, 2025

Linked Violent Incidents and Drug Charges

Investigators target Hussain for two Section 18 assaults—grievous bodily harm cases—and a harrowing knifepoint robbery, all unfolding in Preston's volatile underbelly since 18 July 2025 log entry. Compounding these GBH assaults, he faces judicial reckoning for skipping court on a drug matter, highlighting systemic lapses in Lancashire's fight against narcotics and violence.

Recent Preston drug supply gangs drew sentences totalling over 100 years in November 2025, with warrants executed in February 2024 yielding arrests tied to county lines operations. Yahoo News detailed the probe: 'Officers have released a picture of 32-year-old Imtiaz Hussain, who they want to speak with about alleged incidents they are investigating,' on 3 November 2025.

Amid 2025 statistics showing a 6% overall crime drop from 2021/22 to 2023/24, including violent offences, Hussain's case spotlights persistent hotspots like Preston links where knifepoint threats persist.

Community Vigilance and Reporting Channels

Fugitive hunts like this ripple through Lancashire communities, eroding trust yet spurring collective resolve against drug violence suspects, as seen in October 2025's 14 county lines arrests seizing heroin, crack, and £1,290 ($1,981) cash. Lancashire Constabulary implores: 'Don't approach Hussain if you see him, as he can be violent. However, call 999,' with non-urgent tips directed to forcecontrolroom@lancashire.police.uk quoting log 0894 of 18 July 2025, or 01254 353870.

Crimestoppers offers anonymous lines at 0800 555111, empowering locals in Accrington suspect sightings or Preston incidents reports.

Lancs Live warned on 4 November 2025: 'Lancashire Constabulary are urging the public not to approach Imtiaz Hussain if they see him and instead call 999 immediately.' With 18 drug offenders jailed in Lancashire by October 2025, these appeals aim to sustain the 21% positive outcome rate for crimes, fostering safer streets.