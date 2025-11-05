A rail worker credited with saving multiple lives during a mass stabbing on a London-bound train has been named as Samir Zitouni.

The 48-year-old, who has worked for London North Eastern Railway (LNER) for more than two decades, remains critically unwell but stable in hospital, according to British Transport Police (BTP). Officers described his actions as 'nothing short of heroic'.

The attack unfolded on the 18:25 GMT Doncaster to London King's Cross service on Saturday evening. Witnesses said a man began stabbing passengers as the train passed through Peterborough, triggering panic among commuters.

It is believed that Zitouni stepped in to protect a young girl, placing himself between her and the attacker. He suffered severe injuries to his head and neck as he 'blocked' the assailant's blade.

'He Stepped Forward to Protect Those Around Him'

LNER managing director David Horne said staff across the company had been left shaken but proud of their colleague's courage.

'In a moment of crisis, Sam did not hesitate as he stepped forward to protect those around him', Horne said. 'His actions were incredibly brave, and we are so proud of him, and of all our colleagues who acted with such courage that evening. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Sam and his family.'

BTP confirmed that Anthony Williams, 32, who has no fixed address, has been charged with ten counts of attempted murder relating to the train attack, as well as one count of attempted murder in connection with a separate incident in London earlier the same day.

Family: 'He's Always Been a Hero'

In a statement released through the police, Zitouni's family said they were 'immensely proud' of his courage.

'The police called him a hero on Saturday evening, but to us he's always been a hero', the family said. 'We have been deeply touched by the outpouring of love and kindness shown to Sam, and by the many well-wishes for his recovery. The care provided by the hospital and the support from his colleagues at LNER has been incredible.'

Emergency services took 10 people from the train to Addenbrooke's Hospital, while an 11th passenger was attended later. Six have since been discharged; four remain in stable condition.

National Tributes and Online Reaction

News of his identity prompted an outpouring of tributes across social media. Many users on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted how Zitouni's heroism had challenged racist narratives that had been spread online in recent times. One widely shared post read, 'Hero of Huntingdon train stabbing Samir Zitouni - immigrant, muslim & non-English name. Everything the 'we want our country back' White British 1st brigade of anti-immigrant, racist politically illiterate followers of Tommy Robinson, Rupert Lowe et al hate & want to deport'.

Others said his story 'turns hate on its head, describing him as an example of the everyday heroism found in Britain's diverse workforce.

Investigation Ongoing

Forensic teams continued to examine the scene at Huntingdon Station on Sunday, where the train made an emergency stop. Cambridgeshire Police are also investigating whether the suspect islinked to an earlier stabbing of a 14-year-old boy and reports of a knife-wielding man at a barbers' shop in Peterborough the previous day.

As Zitouni continues his recovery, tributes from rail workers, passengers, and officials continue to pour in. LNER said it would provide 'all possible support' to his family and colleagues in the weeks ahead.