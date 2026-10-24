Photographs circulating online have revived unverified claims that US President Donald Trump wears a leg brace or exoskeleton. The speculation gained attention after his campaign rally in Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday, 23 October 2026, although no independent source has verified the images' provenance.

Trump's appearance at Alico Arena at Florida Gulf Coast University came ahead of the 3 November 2026 US midterm elections. The president addressed supporters as Republicans campaigned to retain political influence in Congress and state governments.

Photographs discussed online appeared to show unusual outlines around the backs of Trump's lower legs. However, no one has independently authenticated their original date, location, or context, and the images cannot establish whether any medical equipment was present.

What Sparked the Exoskeleton Claims

Similar speculation circulated in June 2025, when the X account Patriot Takes shared photographs of Trump's trousers and asked, 'What's going on here?' The post predates his October 2026 rally in Fort Myers and should not be presented as a reaction to that event.

The post quickly drew a flood of replies, most speculating about some kind of brace. Some social media users speculated that Trump might be wearing leg braces, while others suggested more elaborate forms of mechanical assistance. The comments offered no independently verifiable evidence to support those theories.

One user wrote, 'Part of the exoskeleton that allows him to walk somewhat normally. He pats his right leg to turn it on/ off and regulate the strength of the exoskeletons' assistance.' A second commenter wrote, 'At this point Trump is being held together with duct tape and chewing gum.'

The theories ranged from foot-drop braces to full exoskeletons. One commenter suggested, 'Probably a brace to help with foot drop. Something that can occur after a stroke.' Another claimed, 'Yep diapers and leg braces! This is why he keeps hitting his leg while he's walking! Trying to get use to the Braces.'

A fourth user put it more bluntly: 'More machine than man.' A fifth wrote, 'President Sundowner is basically covered in braces from his feet to his waist when he's out and walking around because walking isn't a thing he can do unassisted anymore.' Another echoed, 'Not new. His exo-skeleton that keeps his legs stiff enough to walk.'

No verified medical evidence reviewed by IBTimes UK establishes that Trump wears a leg brace or exoskeleton. His physician's most recent publicly identified examination, conducted in May 2026, reported normal gait and balance, although those findings do not establish what he was wearing during his October appearances.

Trump's Health Record and the White House Response

Trump has faced mounting health questions since returning to office. On 17 July 2025, the White House disclosed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency following an examination prompted by mild swelling in his lower legs. His physician said vascular testing had found no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.

The White House has also addressed recurring bruising on Trump's hands. His physician attributed the marks to minor irritation from frequent handshaking and aspirin use to prevent cardiovascular disease.

In a medical memorandum dated 29 May 2026, White House physician Dr Sean Barbabella said Trump remained in excellent health, with strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function. The assessment followed an examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center three days earlier and did not address the latest exoskeleton allegations.

The May assessment predates the Florida appearance and finds no evidence that Trump requires a walking aid.

Questions about the health of a sitting US president are legitimate matters of public interest. However, the available photographs do not show a medical device, and online allegations should not be mistaken for clinical findings.

Until the original images are authenticated or reliable evidence emerges, claims that Trump wears an exoskeleton remain unverified. His public medical disclosures provide useful context, but they do not explain every visual detail circulating on social media.