A bus-sized asteroid is set to make a close approach to Earth today, with NASA closely monitoring its trajectory as it speeds through space at more than 23,000 miles per hour.

The space rock, known as 2026 FB4, is one of several objects passing our planet this week. The Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory confirmed the asteroid measures approximately 29 feet (9 metres) in diameter, roughly the size of a bus. While its speed and proximity are making headlines, experts say the object poses no threat of impact.

What NASA Says About The Asteroid

Despite headlines emphasising its proximity, scientists have been clear that the object poses no danger. NASA routinely monitors such asteroids to ensure that any potential collision risks are identified well in advance.

As explained in the report, near-Earth objects like this are tracked using ground-based telescopes and advanced modelling systems to calculate their orbits with high precision. This allows scientists to determine whether any object presents a future threat.

How Close Is 'Close'?

Asteroid 2026 FB4 is currently moving at a relative velocity of 23,264 mph. At its closest point today, it will be roughly 403,000 miles (1.69 lunar distances) from the surface of the Earth.

To put that in perspective, the moon orbits at an average distance of 238,855 miles. This means the asteroid is passing nearly twice as far away as our lunar neighbour. Scientists classify this as a 'close approach' in astronomical terms, but it is a safe margin for life on the ground. You do not need to worry about a collision.

Although often described as a 'close approach', the asteroid will still pass Earth at a considerable distance, by astronomical standards. Objects of this size frequently pass within the Moon's orbit without incident.

NASA defines a near-Earth object as anything that comes within 1.3 astronomical units of the Sun, including many asteroids that never come close to impacting Earth.

In this case, 2026 FB4's trajectory keeps it at a safe distance, underscoring the difference between sensational language and scientific reality.

Why Scientists Still Take It Seriously

Even though 2026 FB4 is not considered hazardous, its monitoring highlights the importance of planetary defence systems.

Read more NASA Observes New Asteroid '2026 FM3' Making Rare Close Approach: Is There Any Threat To Earth? NASA Observes New Asteroid '2026 FM3' Making Rare Close Approach: Is There Any Threat To Earth?

NASA has significantly expanded its asteroid tracking capabilities in recent years. Missions such as the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) have demonstrated that it is possible to alter the trajectory of an asteroid, marking a major step forward in defending Earth from potential impacts.

Multiple Asteroids Passing Earth This Week

The passage of 2026 FB4 is not a solo event. NASA is also monitoring 2026 FA3, which is set to pass Earth today at a similar distance. Earlier this week, a car-sized rock named 2026 FM3 zipped by even closer, crossing within the moon's orbit.

This busy week in space is the result of improved detection technology. The Vera Rubin Observatory and other ground-based telescopes are now spotting smaller, faster objects that would have gone unnoticed a decade ago. Increased visibility does not mean there is more danger; it means our planetary 'security cameras' are getting better.

Public Perception Versus Scientific Reality

Sensational reports often use words like 'racing' or 'speeding' to describe these events. While 23,000 mph is fast, it is a standard speed for objects in our solar system. NASA stresses that 99% of discovered asteroids pose no risk of hitting Earth in the next 100 years.

NASA's monitoring systems are designed not only to detect potential hazards but also to provide reassurance. By maintaining a detailed catalogue of near-Earth objects, researchers can predict future trajectories years or even decades in advance.

For 2026 FB4, all available data confirm that the asteroid will pass Earth safely, with no expected impact.

The Bigger Picture

The close approach of a bus-sized asteroid serves as a reminder of the dynamic nature of Earth's cosmic environment. Space is far from empty, and objects are constantly moving through the solar system at high speeds.

At the same time, it highlights how far planetary defence has come. What once would have been an unpredictable threat is now carefully tracked and analysed using advanced scientific tools.

Rather than signalling danger, the passage of 2026 FB4 reflects humanity's growing ability to monitor and understand the universe around it.

As NASA continues to refine its tracking systems and expand its detection capabilities, events like this are likely to become more visible in the public sphere. However, experts emphasise that visibility does not equal risk.

For now, the message from scientists remains clear. The asteroid may be travelling at an extraordinary speed, but it will pass Earth at a safe distance, posing no threat to life on this planet.