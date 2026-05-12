Vladimir Putin appeared 'overweight,' bloated and unusually fidgety at Russia's Victory Day parade on 9 May in Moscow's Red Square, where he reviewed a stripped‑back military display that, according to footage broadcast on Russian state television and widely shared online, drew almost as much attention to his physical condition as to the troops marching past.

For context, Victory Day is the Kremlin's annual showpiece, used to celebrate the Soviet Union's victory in the Second World War and to project military strength at home and abroad. Putin has long treated it as a stage on which to reinforce his image as a vigorous, hands‑on commander. This year, though, the coverage showed a noticeably heavier, paler and more distracted leader presiding over a ceremony that felt muted rather than triumphant.

The news came after months of rumour about the toll of the war in Ukraine and unease within parts of Russia's political class. Recent parades had already appeared more modest than the sprawling spectacles of earlier in his rule. The Kremlin continues to insist that both the war effort and the president's health are under control, but the latest pictures from Red Square have given fresh material to those who question that reassurance.

'Overweight' Putin Under Close Watch on Camera

Throughout the proceedings, cameras lingered on Putin whose face looked noticeably puffy and drained of colour. As troops and military vehicles moved across the cobblestones, close‑up shots showed him repeatedly touching his cheeks, covering his mouth and tugging at loose skin along his jawline, neck and around his eyes. These were not passing scratches or one‑off adjustments; the same gestures surfaced again and again.

At several points he appeared to pull gently at the folds of skin below his chin, then smooth his cheeks with the flat of his hand, as if testing how tight or slack they were. In other moments he cupped his mouth, fingers resting on his upper lip, before shifting in his seat and tugging his suit jacket over a clearly rounded midsection. Taken together, it left the impression of a man more focused on how he felt in his own body than on the choreography unfolding in front of him.

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Commentators who specialise in reading body language have circled familiar explanations. Some argue that repetitive self‑touching can be classic stress behaviour, an unconscious attempt to self‑soothe in a high‑pressure setting. Others go further, suggesting that the visible swelling and slower movements might fit with strong medication or an underlying illness.

Those are big claims drawn from video stills rather than medical evidence. No doctor with direct access to Putin has spoken on the record, and there is no verifiable documentation in public, so talk of serious disease, specific diagnoses or the more lurid stories about body doubles standing in for him remains unproven and should be treated with a grain of salt.

On the health question, the official stance has barely shifted. When speculation has flared in the past, Kremlin spokespeople have tended to dismiss it as fantasy churned out by hostile media and anonymous channels. That reflex denial has not stopped the rumours, and this latest crop of close‑ups, featuring an older, heavier leader who cannot quite keep his hands away from his own face, is unlikely to convince sceptics that all is as solid as claimed.

A Muted Victory Day

This year's Victory Day spectacle, judging from domestic broadcasts and international news clips, looked and sounded more restrained than the full‑throttle productions of the past. Reports from Moscow pointed to a reduced array of modern hardware, with viewers noting what seemed to be missing rather than what was present. Instead of apparently endless lines of cutting‑edge armour and an emphatic fly‑past, the parade felt stripped back and almost workmanlike.

The crowd's energy appeared cooler as well. Flags were waved and cheers went up, but the overall noise and movement in the footage that circulated felt relatively subdued. Against that backdrop, the camera's regular return to Putin, sitting slightly hunched in an ornate chair, sharpened the sense that something was out of tune. When he leaned back, the cloth of his dark suit pulled across his stomach, emphasising his heavier frame. His eyelids often looked heavy; his expressions more strained than sharp.

The contrast with the strongman persona cultivated over the years was difficult to miss. Russian state outlets once pushed a steady stream of images of Putin riding horses bare‑chested, throwing opponents in judo demonstrations or gliding across the ice in carefully arranged hockey matches. Those set pieces were no accident. They were designed to cement the idea of a leader who was athletic, vigorous and oddly untouched by age.

The figure in these latest clips looked like a later‑life version of that character, and not a particularly flattering one. In gilded Kremlin rooms, surrounded by flags and senior officials, he still spoke and gestured in the expected way, yet there was a slight lag in his movements and a heaviness in his posture that the cameras could not quite disguise. When he shifted his weight or tugged at his jacket, it felt less like idle fidgeting and more like someone who never really settled into his own chair.

Around that, older rumours resurfaced. Talk of cosmetic procedures has appeared before, often when his face seems especially smooth or swollen on camera. Some commentators claim that doubles have stood in for him at certain public events, pointing to side‑by‑side photographs and small differences in posture or facial shape. Intelligence services in different countries have floated competing assessments over the years, but there is no publicly available proof that would settle the argument, and those allegations remain just that.

What is easier to pin down is the gap between the message and the messenger. In his Victory Day address, Putin reached for familiar themes, honouring wartime sacrifice, warning of external enemies and urging unity. On paper, it was the usual patriotic formula. On screen, the words were coming from Putin who looked softer around the edges, heavier in his seat and curiously fixated on the feel of his own skin.

For Russians watching at home, tired after years of war news and economic pressure, such details may only register as a vague sense that their president suddenly looks older. Television, though, is unforgiving. Analysts in Moscow and abroad are already asking whether this version of Putin — bloated, pale and restlessly adjusting himself at his own flagship parade — will, over time, chip away at the image of unshakeable control that has underpinned his rule.