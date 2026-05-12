Nancy Guthrie's disappearance reached its 100th day in Tucson, Arizona, as prominent crime reporter Brian Entin publicly challenged a claim from Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos that investigators are closing in on what happened to the missing 72-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie.

Nanos reportedly told Fox News Digital that his department was getting closer to discovering where Nancy disappeared to, a rare note of optimism in a case that has appeared largely stalled. Nancy vanished from her Tucson home on 1 February 2026 in what authorities quickly described as a forcible abduction. Doorbell footage later released to the public showed a masked figure outside the property on the night she went missing, fuelling a national media frenzy and a wave of tips that have so far led nowhere conclusive.

Brian Entin Pushes Back On 'Closer' Claim In Nancy Guthrie Case

On his show Brian Entin Investigates, in an episode pointedly titled Another twist in Nancy Guthrie investigation—are they really getting closer? Day 100, the award‑winning correspondent said what he is being told by his own contacts does not quite match the sheriff's upbeat tone.

'I thought that was interesting because my sources close to the investigation, sadly, have been telling me that they are not much closer in terms of solving the case,' Entin told viewers, drawing a careful line between his reporting and the official posture from Pima County.

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Entin has tracked the Nancy case almost from the first day, speaking to law enforcement veterans, FBI contacts and outside experts to piece together what might have happened inside that Tucson home. His conclusion, at least for now, is sobering. The people he trusts say the trail remains cold.

At the same time, he stopped short of accusing the sheriff's office of spin. In a rare on‑air caveat, he acknowledged there may be developments kept deliberately tight.

'That doesn't mean they're not doing a ton of work behind the scenes, I mean, just like working all day, every day, tracking down every possible tip,' Entin said. 'But I don't get the sense that, from my sources, they're getting much closer.'

It is an uncomfortable tension that any journalist who has covered a live police investigation will recognise. Detectives are under pressure to reassure a frightened public and a devastated family. Reporters are under pressure not to simply echo that reassurance if the off‑the‑record briefing suggests a grimmer reality.

Blow to Nancy Guthrie investigation as authorities ‘scale back’ efforts 100 days into case https://t.co/3INRmIexfr pic.twitter.com/UIgNWKbYn0 — New York Post (@nypost) May 11, 2026

A High‑Profile Family, A Masked Intruder And A Stalled Investigation

Nancy's case became headline news almost immediately because of her daughter's profile. Savannah has fronted NBC's Today for more than a decade, and her on‑air appeals for help locating her mother brought a national audience into what would otherwise have been a local Arizona kidnapping.

Authorities initially moved quickly. Within days, Pima County Sheriff's deputies and FBI agents had combed the home and surrounding area, seized electronic devices and appealed for help identifying the masked figure captured on the doorbell camera. The working theory, shared openly at the time, was that Nancy had been taken by force.

In the days after the abduction, the Guthrie family received several demands for payment totalling 'upwards of $1,000,000' in cryptocurrency. If that sounded like a traditional kidnap for ransom, the FBI soon punctured it. After examining the messages, federal agents determined none of them was legitimate.

That left investigators back at the starting line, without credible contact from whoever took Nancy, if she was taken at all. Forensic work, which might be expected to carry the case forward after the initial rush of searches and appeals, has stalled in recent weeks. There have been 'very few noteworthy discoveries,' as Entin put it, to push the case in a new direction.

The sheriff's office has not publicly detailed what, if anything, underpins Nanos's confidence that they are 'getting closer.' Without that, the public is left trying to reconcile two pictures of the same investigation: one quietly bleak, one cautiously hopeful. Nothing in the available record confirms a breakthrough, so any suggestion of a major development should be treated with caution until more concrete information emerges.

Yet Entin himself was careful not to present the 100‑day mark as a point of no return. 'I mean, it can literally change in a second,' he told viewers. 'DNA evidence, a hot tip could come in it could change all of that.' It is a reminder that many long‑running cases have turned on something as mundane as a lab result finally coming back, or a witness deciding they have sat on information for long enough.

Money, at least, is not in short supply as an incentive for that kind of tip. The Guthrie family is offering a $1,000,000 reward for information that leads to Nancy's safe recovery, with the FBI adding a further $100,000. It is an enormous sum by the standards of missing‑person cases, reflecting both the family's resources and their desperation.

There is no neat narrative arc here, no sense of steady progress towards a resolution after 100 days. Instead, there is a public assertion from a sheriff that they are closing in, and a prominent journalist saying his sources do not see the same thing. Between those two positions, somewhere in the gaps that neither side can or will yet fill, is where the search for Nancy now sits.