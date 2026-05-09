Donald Trump has prompted fresh questions about his health after a short video appeared to show him zig‑zagging across the White House lawn as he walked towards Marine One on Friday, heading to an LIV Golf dinner in Sterling, Virginia, according to users who shared the clip on X.

For context, the footage shows Trump turning away from a small group of reporters and moving towards the waiting helicopter while cameras continue to roll. The clip was posted with the caption 'Trump walks away,' and attention quickly shifted from what he had just said to how he moved, with viewers debating whether he struggled to keep a straight line as he crossed the grass.

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One user replied with the phrase 'zigzags away,' a throwaway line that has since become a shorthand label for the clip as it circulated on social media. Another said it was surprising he 'didn't fall flat on his face walking to the plane,' claiming he appeared to be limping and unable to maintain a steady path. A third account pushed the allegation further, posting, 'Trump struggles to walk straight. He effectively has zero mobility or ability to go on the offensive.' These are sweeping judgements drawn from seconds of video, but they land neatly with people who already suspect his physical condition is faltering.

There has been no official statement addressing this specific walk across the lawn, and no note from staff or campaign aides offering any mundane explanation such as uneven turf, a stray cable or an awkward camera angle. Critics who are convinced Trump is in decline treat the clip as confirmation. His supporters insist it shows nothing unusual and accuse opponents of trying to diagnose him via smartphone. With no verified medical assessment tied to the incident, nothing is confirmed, and the footage remains open to interpretation.

Zig‑Zag Video Revives Earlier Health Concerns

The latest zig-zag row did not appear in isolation. Last month, Trump drew similar scrutiny when he paused to speak to reporters after stepping off Air Force One in Phoenix, Arizona. As he answered questions on the tarmac, cameras captured him standing with his feet set unusually far apart, pointing outwards in an inverted V wider than his shoulders, while his arms hung straight at his sides.

That still image then took on a life of its own on X, stripped of context and accompanied by a wave of commentary about balance, stiffness and age. Some users saw the stance as odd and argued that he looked as though he was bracing himself. Others dismissed it as an unflattering frozen moment, the sort of awkward pose any politician risks when photographers fire off continuous shots.

Placed side by side, the Phoenix stance and the Marine One zig-zag have become a small dossier for those convinced the president is struggling physically. Threads collecting both clips present them as part of a pattern, pointing to the wide-legged pose on the tarmac and the apparent veering on the lawn as hints of an underlying issue with stability. It is amateur detective work dressed up as diagnosis, with people poring over posture and foot placement as if reading scan results.

Supporters counter with their own interpretation. They point out that walking across the South Lawn means dealing with uneven ground, the noise and downwash from the helicopter and a scrum of cameras and shouted questions. Under those conditions, they argue, a slightly wandering line or a cautious step is hardly proof of 'zero mobility.' In that telling, the focus on his gait says more about opponents' determination to find fault than about his health.

None of these interpretations comes with backing from doctors who treat Trump. The arguments are built almost entirely on visual impressions and pre-existing political loyalties rather than medical records. That does not stop people from treating the clips as evidence, but it does make the reliability of the conclusions highly questionable.

Zig‑Zag Debate Plays Out as Trump Talks Iran and Ukraine

While the zig-zag footage was being replayed and captioned online, Trump was still standing in front of microphones to talk about foreign affairs. On Friday, he told reporters outside the White House that he expected Iran to respond to Washington's latest proposal aimed at ending the war in the Middle East by that night. 'I'm getting a letter supposedly tonight, so we'll see how that goes,' he said when asked about the timing of Tehran's reply. Asked again whether he believed Iran would respond, he repeated, 'We will see how it goes.'

He also addressed the conflict between Russia and Ukraine after the two countries confirmed they had agreed to a United States-brokered three-day ceasefire running from 9 May to 11 May. In his announcement of the temporary pause on Truth Social earlier in the day, Trump said each side would exchange 1,000 prisoners of war during the window. Speaking to reporters on Friday evening, he said he wanted the truce to last longer, adding, 'I'd like to see a big extension. It could be.'

The contrast is hard to ignore. Within a single news cycle, Trump is presented both as a man fielding questions on Iran, Ukraine and prisoner swaps and as someone allegedly unable to walk in a straight line to a helicopter. Those who back him point to that public schedule and those on-camera exchanges as proof that he remains energetic enough to handle the demands of office. His critics counter that the ability to talk at length about foreign policy does not erase what they view as visible warning signs in his posture and step.

Running through all of this is a simple problem: there is no fresh, detailed medical information on the record that could settle any of it. The fight over Trump's health is being waged through video snippets, still frames and captions on X rather than official documents. Until his own doctors provide current assessments that can be weighed against the online claims, the clip of him zig-zagging towards Marine One will remain one more contested fragment in a debate shaped as much by politics as by the man on screen.