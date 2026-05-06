A new study suggests that future missions to Mars could be completed far more quickly than previously thought, potentially cutting travel times to just over five months for a full round trip. By analysing the path of a near-Earth asteroid, astronomers have identified a possible shortcut through space that could reshape how interplanetary travel is planned.

​Currently, reaching Mars is a lengthy and carefully timed process. Traditional missions take about seven to ten months just to travel one way, largely because spacecraft must follow fuel-efficient paths that align with the orbital positions of Earth and Mars.

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​These launch opportunities only occur roughly every 26 months, meaning astronauts could spend close to three years completing a round-trip mission when waiting periods are included, per Live Science.

​However, new research indicates that these long timelines may not be the only option. Instead of relying solely on conventional transfer paths, scientists are now exploring whether natural orbital dynamics, similar to those followed by asteroids, can offer faster alternatives.

​ The Asteroid That Revealed a Shortcut

The breakthrough comes from studying the early orbital data of a near-Earth asteroid known as 2001 CA21. State University of Northern Rio de Janeiro researcher Marcelo de Oliveira Souza examined how this asteroid moves through space and noticed that its trajectory intersects both Earth's and Mars' orbital paths in a way that could be useful for spacecraft navigation.

​By modelling a spacecraft route that closely follows this orbital pattern, the study identified a potential mission profile that significantly reduces travel time. The key lies in aligning the spacecraft's path with the asteroid's tilted orbit, allowing for a more direct and efficient journey between two planets, per Gizmodo.

​This approach challenges the traditional idea of taking a 'direct' route. Instead, it uses gravitational geometry and orbital alignment to create what is effectively a shortcut through the solar system.

A 153-Day Round Trip to Mars

​The most striking finding from the research is the possibility of completing a full Earth-to-Mars-and-back mission in approximately 153 days, which is less than half a full year.​

In one proposed scenario, a spacecraft could depart Earth, reach Mars in just over a month, spend a short period on the planet, and then return in a few additional months. The study also outlines a slightly longer alternative mission lasting around 226 days, which would still be significantly shorter than current timelines.

These findings suggest that, under the right conditions, human missions to Mars could become far more practical, reducing both time in space and exposure to cosmic radiation.​

Why Timing and Alignment Matter

The shortcut is not always available. It depends heavily on the relative positions of Earth and Mars, particularly during periods known as oppositions, when the two planets are aligned on the same side of the Sun.

​According to the study, a favourable alignment in 2031 offers the best opportunity to take advantage of this asteroid-inspired route. During that window, the geometry of the planets and the orbital plane of the asteroid align closely enough to make the shortened journey possible.

​This means mission planners would need to carefully time launches to coincide with these rare conditions.