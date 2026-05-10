Jake Hall, the former The Only Way Is Essex star, died in Majorca after suffering severe head injuries when he crashed into a glass door at a rented villa in Santa Margalida, Spanish authorities have confirmed. The 35-year-old reality TV personality was reportedly found dead at the property after a night out socialising, leaving friends, family and former co-stars reeling at the sudden loss.

Hall first found fame on ITVBe's TOWIE, where he joined the cast in 2015 and quickly became one of its more recognisable faces. Away from the structured-reality storylines, he moved into fashion and business, and in recent years had largely stepped back from television. His private life, however, often remained a point of public fascination, particularly his relationship with Swedish model and former Real Housewives of Cheshire cast member Misse Beqiri, with whom he shares an eight-year-old daughter, River.

A Fatal Night in Majorca

Spanish police have said Hall died after smashing into a glass door at his holiday rental in Santa Margalida, in north-east Majorca. Local reports say he had been out earlier in the evening meeting and socialising with fans before returning to the villa, where the fatal accident took place. He was discovered with what were described as 'severe head wounds.'

There is no public indication of third-party involvement, an ongoing criminal investigation or an alternative cause of death beyond what officials have described as an accident. No toxicology findings or further medical details have been released, so any speculation about what may have contributed to the collision remains just that, speculation. Nothing beyond the confirmed accident has been officially established, and any claims that go further should be treated with considerable caution.

The suddenness of his death, and the almost mundane setting of a rented holiday home, make the circumstances feel brutally arbitrary. One moment a familiar face is posing for photos with fans; the next, paramedics and police are documenting another fatality at a tourist villa. It is the kind of everyday tragedy that rarely reaches the headlines unless the victim happens to be a celebrity.

Misse Beqiri's Raw Tribute to Hall

Into that void of shock and patchy information stepped Beqiri, Hall's ex-fiancée and the mother of his daughter. Days after his death, she published a lengthy and strikingly personal tribute, setting out not just her grief but also a portrait of a man far removed from the quick-tempered club scenes that once made him reality-TV famous.

'I never thought I would ever have to write this, and the pain of even putting these words down feels unbearable,' she began, admitting to a disbelief that many fans will recognise. 'There was no way you were ever supposed to go. My heart is shattered, and so is our daughter's.'

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What follows is not the usual clipped, carefully filtered celebrity statement. Instead, Beqiri's remembrance of Hall is oddly specific, almost domestic. She recalls his 'smile,' his 'charm,' the 'energy that filled the air,' and his obsessive love of music 'how deeply you felt every sound, your creativity, your mind, your spirit.' She notes how 'you were so deeply loved by so many people, and seeing the love everyone has for you is both heartbreaking and beautiful all at once.'

She then turns to their relationship, opening a window on a side of Hall that seldom appeared on screen. 'Your constant mission to stop me from taking naps still makes me smile,' she wrote. 'I loved you from the very first moment I saw you, and there was never a chance you were going to let me go.' Their connection, as she tells it, was intense, complicated and enduring, even after their romantic relationship ended.

At the heart of the tribute is River, the daughter they welcomed in 2017 and who, by Beqiri's account, was the centre of Hall's world. 'Together we created the most beautiful girl, the one you loved more than anything in this world, beyond words,' she wrote. 'Your love for her was so strong it almost scared me, because I knew you would go to the ends of the earth for her. She adored you her favourite person, her daddy.'

Beqiri promises that Hall's influence will not disappear with him. 'You will be missed. I promise to keep River safe, loved and wrapped in the kind of love you gave so effortlessly. You are at peace now.' In a rare flash of dark humour amid the grief, she references her late brother's nickname for the pair of them 'you gypos' adding, 'I know you're laughing together now.'

Her message closes with the idea that Hall survives, in some form, through their daughter. 'You left behind your mini version, our River, and for that we are forever grateful. You will always live on through her, and you will forever be with us.'