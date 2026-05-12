Vladimir Putin was filmed in Moscow this week greeting his former schoolteacher, 92‑year‑old Vera Gurevich, only for her to peer at his face and ask, 'Is that you?,' a moment that forced the Russian president to address long‑running rumours that he uses a body double.

The carefully staged meeting at Gurevich's hotel in the capital before a dinner at the Kremlin was presented by state media as proof that Putin remains firmly in command and very much alive.

BREAKING: Vladimir Putin finally addresses body double claims as ex-teacher asks 'is it you?'https://t.co/RYdHOZJwbX pic.twitter.com/TeQuTBhO5I — Daily Star (@dailystar) May 12, 2026

Speculation about Putin's health and the possible use of stand-ins has swirled for years, fuelled by changes in his appearance, reports of security scares and fringe claims that the real Putin is dead and his body is kept in a freezer at his Valdai residence. Western intelligence agencies have never confirmed such assertions, and most of the more lurid stories rest on anonymous sources and visual guesswork. Inside Russia, however, Kremlin secrecy has helped conspiracy theories to flourish.

Hotel Meeting Fuels Body Double Speculation

The latest chapter in that saga played out in a hotel lobby. According to Russian coverage of the encounter, Putin, 73, arrived at Gurevich's Moscow hotel to collect her personally for dinner.

In a break from his usual practice of riding in the back, he took the wheel of an Aurus off‑road vehicle himself, an obvious visual cue that the leader is still fit enough to drive and, by implication, to rule.

When he approached his former German teacher, whom he had last seen two years earlier, she did not immediately appear reassured. The 92‑year‑old scrutinised his face and, sounding unsure, asked, 'Is that you?' It was a question that echoed the online chatter that the man in front of her might just be one of several doubles allegedly deployed for security reasons.

Putin's answer was brief and pointed. 'Yes, it's me. It's me,' he replied, repeating the phrase as if to bat the rumour away. The five-word response is the closest he has come in public to addressing claims that he employs stand-ins.

😂 The Kremlin tried to show Putin greeting a "random passerby." However, it turned out to be an employee of the company managing Putin's villas, - "Agency"



The Kremlin published a video of Putin meeting with a schoolteacher. In it, he also interacts with the "random passerby,"… pic.twitter.com/EwPQXN6gsg — MAKS 25 🇺🇦👀 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) May 12, 2026

Russian and foreign outlets have long reported that he is 'known' to use body doubles, especially at high-risk events, but those claims are not supported by official records and the Kremlin has never admitted to such a practice.

Once seemingly satisfied, Gurevich's tone shifted. She embraced him, delivered several kisses to his cheek and accepted a large bouquet of flowers. The moment fitted neatly into the Kremlin's preferred narrative of a strongman president, still recognisable to someone who taught him as a boy, honouring an elderly mentor with old-fashioned deference.

Managed Kremlin Encounter Deepens Control Narrative

The choreography did not stop with the teacher. As Putin and Gurevich stood in the lobby, cameras captured the president greeting what state media framed as a random visitor from Sochi. The man, introduced as a tourist, engaged in small talk with Putin about the Black Sea resort, steering the conversation towards holiday‑style pleasantries.

Independent outlet Agentsvo later identified that 'tourist' as Alexander Bazarny, a man who works for a company that manages luxury villas in Sochi linked to Putin and to the mother of his reported partner, Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, 42.

The same firm, Agentsvo reported, has connections to Russia's intelligence services. None of that made it into the official broadcast.

On screen, viewers saw a spontaneous encounter with an ordinary citizen. Off screen, the episode looked far more controlled, reinforcing the sense that almost every frame of Putin's public life is managed, and therefore that his denial of body‑double rumours arrives in a context where very little is left to chance. The Kremlin has not commented on the Agentsvo report.

After the hotel sequence, Gurevich was helped into the back seat of the Aurus and driven through Moscow to the Kremlin, escorted by security vehicles. State media reported that she was to have dinner there with her former pupil, a full‑circle story line for domestic audiences who first heard her speak about Putin years ago, when she described the young Vladimir as clever but not obviously destined for power.

Childhood Memories

Gurevich has been one of the more colourful contributors to the mythology around Putin's youth. In earlier interviews, she recalled an episode from a school trip when a 16‑year‑old Putin killed a duck before it was cooked for supper. Her account presents him as both squeamish and ruthless.

'He pulled a blanket over himself, covering his head completely,' she said. 'He said, "Bring in the unfortunate one, lay her head so that, without seeing her, I can sever her head with a single blow."' The image of a teenager decapitating a bird while shielding his own eyes has been repeatedly cited by commentators who see it as an early glimpse of the adult leader's capacity for compartmentalisation.

She has also said that, as a pupil, he 'wasn't particularly interested in girls at all,' an almost mundane detail that nevertheless feeds into the endless speculation about his private life. In another remark, she admitted that she never imagined 'it'd be Vladimir Putin who'd become president, head of our great state,' adding that she had assumed he would become a lawyer instead.

Those anecdotes are impossible to verify independently, they rest entirely on Gurevich's recollections, given decades after the events she describes. Yet they continue to be foregrounded by Russian media, which alternates between soft‑focus human‑interest stories and footage of a wartime commander in chief.

Read more Is Alina Kabaeva Living In Vladimir Putin's Valdai Lake Residence? 'Love Nest' Reportedly Surrounded With 27 Missile Towers Is Alina Kabaeva Living In Vladimir Putin's Valdai Lake Residence? 'Love Nest' Reportedly Surrounded With 27 Missile Towers

The dinner invitation to the Kremlin folds those strands together, the dutiful former pupil, the ageing teacher and the ever‑present security bubble.

The body‑double theory sits awkwardly inside that carefully maintained image. On one side, there is the Kremlin's insistence, now voiced by Putin himself, that the man on screen is the same one who sat in Gurevich's classroom.

On the other, a mix of online sleuthing, opposition rumours and stories of frozen corpses and lookalikes. With almost no hard evidence in public view, much of it remains in the realm of conjecture, and should be taken with a grain of salt.