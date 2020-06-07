This year the National Day in Sweden was different. National Day is celebrated on June 6, and on this day people can visit the Royal Palace for free, which is opened by a member of the royal family. Hence, Crown Princess Victoria on Saturday gave virtual tours of the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

Dressed in Sweden's national costume, Crown Princess Victoria welcomed people to the Royal Palace from the balcony. The five videos posted on the family's Instagram cover several rooms, the first being Queen Louisa Ulrika's dining room, besides other selected halls in the palace.

The crown prince couple released pictures of their daughter Princess Estelle, eight, and son Prince Oscar, four for National Day. The children are seen wearing traditional costumes on the occasion and the photo was taken by Linda Broström at the Royal Palace of Stockholm.

Prince Carl Philip also released a picture of him along with his wife Princess Sofia on his Instagram. Princess Madeleine along with her three children, Princesses Leonore and Adrienne and Prince Nicolas, wished everyone a happy Swedish National Day from their home in Florida.

The Swedish royals also attend numerous events throughout Stockholm on the occasion. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel attend a citizenship ceremony while the King Carl Gustaf XVI and Queen Silvia participate in different events in the city. The family in the afternoon takes a carriage ride to the Skansen museum for an outdoor concert with members of the public.

In the evening, a reception is hosted by the royal family for representatives of the Riksdag (Sweden's parliament), government, Swedish officials and parts of the diplomatic corps at the palace.