Prince Charles will attend a virtual tea party on Sunday. The party is in celebration of the 125th anniversary of the National Trust of which he is a patron. The event was earlier scheduled to be held on the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

The Prince of Wales who is the president of the National Trust will join Director-General Hilary McGrady for a virtual tea party on Sunday at 3 p.m. BST. The event will celebrate the work and support done to look after nature, beauty, and history.

Not long now until our virtual tea party tomorrow at 3pm: https://t.co/Vnjh6mcYMN



Best get the cake stand ready, weâ€™ll be saying thank you with a special message from our President, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/s4YkHIMXhA May 30, 2020

The event was to be held as a garden party at Buckingham Palace. However, it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. And, the Trust decided to hold the event virtually, which allows the chance to recognise members, volunteers, staff, and supporters.

"The Prince of Wales, who want to say a massive thank you for all your support. We've achieved so much together in looking after nature, beauty and history, so get ready to grab your cuppa and slice of cake and celebrate with us," the Trust said in a statement on its website. "As the most important thing now is staying safe, it's not possible for us to come together in person for such a positive occasion, so we're bringing the celebrations to you in the comfort of your own home," it added.

Prince Charles earlier in May spoke about how the COVID-19 outbreak is affecting the National Trust and its anniversary. "Sadly, the situation has also forced the cancellation of the 125th Anniversary Garden Party that was due to take place at Buckingham Palace...While this is undoubtedly a great shame, I know the anniversary will not be overlooked, and I shall do whatever I can to play my part in celebrating this important milestone – however remotely," said the 71-year-old royal.

Meanwhile, the Trust is reopening some of its gardens and parks in England and Northern Ireland that can be booked in advance. This move will be able to curtail visitors and also ensure safety of both staff and visitors. Currently more than 200 coast and countryside car parks are open. For the time being, houses will remain closed throughout Wales as the Trust follows Welsh government advise.

Charles was the patron of the Trust's centenary celebrations in1995. He succeeded as its president from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. In his capacity as president of the Trust, he takes personal interest activities such as hosting fund-raising events, meeting volunteers, and visiting properties on a regular basis.