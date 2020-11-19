Naya Rivera's death case is being reopened over four months after her body was found, as her family believes her death could have been prevented.

Ryan Dorsey, Naya Rivera's ex-husband, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of their five-year-old son Josey, who was present with his mother during the boating trip in July where she lost her life.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine, Josey is suing Ventura County, California, where his mother accidentally drowned when they both were on a boat excursion at Lake Piru in July. The county's Parks and Recreation Management, and the United Water Conservation District have also been charged for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

The paperwork filed by Dorsey and Rivera's estate on Tuesday, Nov. 17, claims that the actress's death was preventable. The suit claims that the boat the 33-year-old and her son rented from Lake Piru did not have the proper features and equipment necessary to comply with U.S. Coast Guard safety standards.

"(The boat) was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats. Disturbingly, later inspection revealed that the boat was not even equipped with any flotation or lifesaving devices, in direct violation of California law, which requires that all pontoons longer than 16 feet be equipped with flotation devices," the document states.

The complaint also cites that the lake where the "Glee" star lost her life has a "deadly history" but despite this, there wasn't "a single" precautionary warning of the lake's "strong currents, low visibility, high winds, changing water depths, underwater caves, ledges and drop offs, or the trees, brush and other debris that congest its waters due to the vastly changing water levels and winds."

The documents also note that the actress, who is among more than two dozen people who have drowned in Lake Piru since 1959, had "strong swimming skills." As per an investigative report from Ventura County, Rivera had used the last of her strength to put her son back on the boat, but couldn't save herself. Josey was found alone in the boat more than an hour after the incident, while Rivera's body was discovered only after five days on July 13.