"Glee" star Naya Rivera raised her arm and cried for help before she drowned in the waters of Lake Piru in California in July. This is according to the full autopsy and investigative reports of the actress, released on Friday.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner autopsy report obtained by People stated that Naya Rivera's four-year-old son, Josey saw his mother put her arm up in the air and yell "Help." "The decedent then disappeared into the water," the report stated. Josey said the mother-son duo counted "1, 2, 3" and jumped off the pontoon boat together, as per the report.

Rivera, 33, was in good health according to the officials in the investigative report. But she had a history of vertigo "that would get worse when she was in the water." Apart from vertigo, she hada recent sinus infection, and had a small amount of prescribed amphetamines in her system. The autopsy did not claim those conditions or drugs as factors in her death.

"The decedent would have vertigo to the point of vomiting, but she learned to control the symptoms with antihistamines," the report stated. Rivera had been treated at Cedars Sinai hospital for vertigo prior to her death. The investigative report also revealed that the actress had been prescribed adderall for anxiety and was recently taking medication for a sinus infection.

Rivera also "used a marijuana vape pen and she would smoke about a pack of cigarettes per week." According to her autopsy report, she had "no known history of suicidal ideation or attempt."

The actress drowned in July while boating with her son Josey, whom she shared with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey. The actress was swimming in the lake with him, but then put him back in the boat they had rented. Authorities had previously stated that Rivera drowned accidentally, but the report is the first mention of a cry for help. The report indicates Rivera "knew how to swim well."

According to toxicology tests, she had small amounts of the anti-anxiety drug diazepam and the appetite suppressant phentermine in her system.

Rivera's body was found floating in an area of the lake that is about 30 feet deep and she was confirmed to be dead, on July 13. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said it was likely she was trapped in thick vegetation underwater for several days before floating to the top.