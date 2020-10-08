Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey and her sister Nickayla Rivera have been living together. The news led to frenzied speculations and rumours about romance. However, the pair set the record straight and now sources are revealing the real reason why they decided to come together.

Last week, it was revealed that Ryan Dorsey and Nickayla Rivera have moved into a three-bedroom apartment along with his son Josey. It was said the duo has decided to raise the five-year-old together after two months of his mother's tragic death.

According to People, a source close to Dorsey has revealed that Nickayla is just the right person to be around Josey, who is in need of a "mother figure."

"Ryan is a great dad, but Josey needs a mother figure in his life too," a source close to Dorsey told the abovementioned publication. "Nickayla loves [Josey] so much and is amazing with him. Ryan knows that Josey will thrive with her around."

Meanwhile, Dorsey continues to struggle through mourning. He takes comfort in the fact that he has Nickayla's support. "It helps him that he's not alone with Josey. He's very grateful for her," the source added.

The "Glee" star went missing on July 8 during a boat trip she took the same afternoon with her son at Lake Piru in California. Later, Josey was found floating on the rented boat alone. After five days of search and rescue mission, the 33-year-old actress' body was discovered at the bottom of the lake. She was declared dead due to drowning.

Meanwhile, the news about the "Nashville" actor and 25-year-old supermodel moving in together sent media into a stir. Both Dorsey and Nickayla took to their social media accounts to clear the air and address the speculations separately.

"In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends and family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can't show up for myself," Nickayla wrote on her Instagram story, according to Cosmopolitan. "Im not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure," she added. "What matters most I've learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all can do the same."

In addition, Dorsey uploaded a 12-minute video stating his shock at how media perceived their situation. He termed it all "nonsense." "It's truly sad that this is the world that we live in, where people were raised to think it's okay to just spew hatred in general, especially when they make statements about a family who are dealing with a tragedy that I hope is so unimaginable that you or anyone that is close to you ever has to go through," Dorsey said in his Instagram video.