Ryan Dorsey is showing off his son Josey's new look. Naya Rivera's ex-husband posted photos of his five-year-old son sharing the massive transformation he underwent.

Josey, who survived the drowning incident that took the life of his mother, Naya Rivera is known to have sported longer hair. On Sunday, it seems the father-son duo spent time at the salon where Josey got this look from.

The two pictures shared by Ryan Dorsey on his Instagram shows off his buzz cut. In one picture, he is sporting sunglasses and a batman face mask along with a Carolina Panther t-shirt. In the other picture, he is wearing the same attire but without a face mask and sunglasses.

"Wanted a cut like his boy Hunter. Oceans 12 meets C-Mac. Happy Sunday. #keeppounding," Dorsey captioned the post.

Dorsey's fans showered some love to the little boy in the comments section.

"So thankful for you. So happy he's smiling," wrote one fan.

"Looking good Josey!" said another.

As noted by People, this happens to be the second social media post by Dorsey in the last three months, since the tragic death of Rivera. Previously, he posted a tribute to his ex-wife. Since her death, the 37-year-old actor and Rivera's sister Nickayla Rivera are said to be taking care of Josey, who was also at Lake Piru the day the actress died.

Rivera and Josey had gone for a boat trip to Ventura County Lake on July 8, where they rented a boat for the afternoon. While the actress did not survive the drowning accident, Josey was believed to be helped by his mother to get into the boat. He was later discovered sleeping alone in the boat. After a five-day search, her body was recovered from the bottom of the lake and she was declared dead.

Meanwhile, Nickayla has stepped up and started living with the "Ray Donovan" actor to take care of the child.

A source told the aforementioned publication that Dorsey is "beyond grateful" for Nickayla's support. The 25-year-old model is focusing on Josey for now. Additionally, there is nothing "nothing romantic going on between Ryan and Nickayla" as speculated by the media previously.

"Everyone is still very upset, but they all have the same goal. They just want to give Josey the best life possible. Nickayla's only focus right now is Josey. She is around every day to play with and care for Josey," the source added. "They all live together right now."