Naya Rivera's sister Nickayla Rivera addressed rumours about the late actor's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey. The 25-year-old model took to Instagram to clear the air amid reports that she has moved in with Dorsey.

The "Glee" star's sister has made it clear that she isn't concerned about the way things look and what people have to say about her recent move. She is only concerned about her friends and family as they deal with the tragic death of the actress. By moving in with her sister's ex-husband, she is only looking after her nephew, Naya, and Dorsey's five-year-old son Josey.

Nickayla was quick to post a statement soon after reports about her moving in with Dorsey emerged. Several media outlets were speculating a romance between the two. She took to Instagram on Monday and posted a statement on her Stories.

"In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends and family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can't show up for myself," Nickayla wrote on her Instagram story that is now expired (via Daily Mail).

She urged people to be compassionate and non-judgmental.

"Im not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure," she added. "What matters most I've learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all can do the same."

The post came shortly after reports about the pair being spotted together on multiple occasions surfaced. Previously, Daily Mail reported that the twosome has been "inseparable" since the actress' death. Meanwhile, they are believed to have moved into a three-bedroom rented house to care for Josey together with the help of Dorsey's parents.

In addition, Dorsey has also addressed the reports that he calls "nonsense" in a 12-minute video he posted on his Instagram.

"It's truly sad that this is the world that we live in where people were raised to think it's OK to spew hatred, in general, especially when they make statements about a family who are dealing with a tragedy that I hope is so unimaginable that you or anyone that is close to you ever has to go through," he stated.

The 33-year-old Naya died by accidental drowning at Lake Piru in California on July 8. She had gone for a boating trip with her son to the lake. It is said that Naya was able to save her child from tragedy and successfully placed him on the boat where he was found floating the same afternoon. After the five-day search mission, Naya's body was recovered from the lake.